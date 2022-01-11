Hometown Lenders Adds North Carolina and Oregon Branches, Continues Strong Growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Lenders (HTL) today announced the addition of two new branch locations to its growing nationwide footprint.

A burgeoning leader in the national mortgage lending industry, HTL selectively identifies and carefully reviews established, well-respected mortgage lenders who have earned the trust of families in their respective local communities. Utilizing this thorough vetting process, HTL decides which existing lenders would be ideal fits to join its rapidly growing organization.

After the latest evaluation, HTL was proud to add new branches in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Clackamas, Oregon. The Charlotte branch will be managed by Rita Hazell, and the Clackamas branch will be managed by Willy Rogers. This is the latest strategic acquisition by HTL as a part of the company's flourishing coast-to-coast team.

"I am honored to announce that Hometown Lenders added two exciting new branch locations to our national family in December," said HTL Founder and CEO Billy Taylor. "With every strong addition we make to our team, our unwavering commitment to excellence and dedication to our company's core values only get stronger. I am excited that HTL continues to strategically grow in our ability to help more and more families live their American Dream across our great country. We look forward to building upon Hometown Lenders' strong momentum as we enter 2022."

Based in Huntsville, Alabama, HTL now has over 100 branch locations and is doing business in more than 40 states.

HTL puts a premium on giving their customers the highest quality experience possible, truly striving to embody old-fashioned southern hospitality—even in the digital age.

HTL firmly believes that its key philosophy of the three R's – Recruit the best, Retain our talent, and Remember who got us here – is the foundation of continuing to exceed its lofty goals.

