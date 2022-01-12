GLASSDOOR ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF ITS EMPLOYEES' CHOICE AWARDS RECOGNIZING THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2022 NVIDIA, lululemon and Salesforce Among Top Ten Employers; KlientBoost Claims Top Honor Among Small & Medium Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies, has announced the winners of its 14th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2022 across the U.S. and four other countries. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

The Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards feature six distinct categories, including honors for the Best Places to Work across the U.S. , Canada , UK , France and Germany . In the U.S., Glassdoor has revealed the 100 Best Places to Work (honoring employers with 1,000 or more employees) and 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For (honoring employers with fewer than 1,000 employees). Winners are ranked based on their overall rating achieved during the past year. (Ratings are based on a 5-point scale: 1.0=very dissatisfied, 3.0=OK, 5.0=very satisfied; actual calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place).

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations of employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

The top ten Best Places to Work in 2022 are:

The top five Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2022 are:

Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2022 list features winning employers across a range of industries, including technology, retail, finance, biotech and pharmaceuticals, health care, consulting, travel and tourism and more. NVIDIA claims the top spot for the first time with a 4.6 rating. This is the eighth time the company has been a Best Places to Work winner. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are six biotech and pharmaceutical employers on this year's list, including Johnson & Johnson (No. 75, 4.3) and Pfizer (No. 94, 4.2). Thirty-six employers are newcomers to the 100 Best Places to Work in 2022, including NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (No. 12, 4.5), Rivian (No. 20, 4.4), Visa Inc. (No. 71, 4.3) and Universal Studios (No. 97, 4.2). Nineteen employers absent from the 2021 list are rejoining in 2022, including SAP (No. 42, 4.3; last recognized in 2020), eBay (No. 55, 4.3; last recognized in 2014) and Medtronic (No. 83, 4.2; last recognized in 2010). Only three employers have made the list every year for the past 14 years: Bain & Company (No. 3, 4.6), Google (No. 7, 4.5) and Apple (No. 56, 4.3).

Among the 50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2022, 37 employers are newcomers and five are rejoining the list this year.

This year, only four employers appear on all five country lists (U.S. large, Canada, UK, France, Germany): Google (No. 7, 4.5), Salesforce (No. 10, 4.5), Microsoft (No. 28, 4.4) and SAP (No. 42, 4.3).

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros), any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall, rate their CEO as well as rate key workplace attributes like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion1, senior management and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer's six-month business outlook is positive, negative or if they have no opinion.

Among the nearly two million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.7.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work and Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For in 2022 are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer's rating is determined based on the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 75 ratings and employers considered for the small & medium list must have received at least 30 ratings, respectively, for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. For reporting simplicity, ratings are displayed to the nearest tenth, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete awards methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

FULL LIST OF 2022 WINNERS: All winning employers across this year's six categories can be found by visiting:

100 Best Places to Work – U.S .

50 Best Small & Medium Companies to Work For – U.S.

25 Best Places to Work – Canada

50 Best Places to Work – UK

25 Best Places to Work – France

25 Best Places to Work – Germany

1Best Places to Work in 2022 is the first year to include an employer's diversity and inclusion rating. Glassdoor introduced this workplace factor rating in September 2020.

