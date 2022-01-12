Company ranked 4 out of 50 in the SMB category with an overall employee rating of 4.8

LifeOmic Honored As One Of The Best Places To Work In 2022 By Glassdoor

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for employers, providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals, today announced it has been honored by Glassdoor as a best place to work in 2022. LifeOmic has been recognized with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award , ranking at number four out of 50 in the U.S. small and medium company category.

The Employees' Choice Award, now in its fourteenth year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"We are honored to receive a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award and to be recognized on the Best Places to Work list," said Dr. Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "This wouldn't be possible without the support of our great employees and we will continue to strive to make a positive impact within our workplace, reminding each employee of the purpose and value they hold."

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers re-evaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor's chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company.

"The team at LifeOmic is of the highest quality. If you like to work with really smart people that have a track record of success, then LifeOmic is the place for you. The mission at LifeOmic is to make a real difference in people's health and lives and that is what you get to do every day. The things I have learned since working there have literally changed and saved my life. I can't say that about any other place I have worked," said an anonymous employee.

When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit www.glassdoor.com . To learn about career opportunities at LifeOmic, visit https://lifeomic.com/jobs/ .

