Navitas Drives to 'Electrify Our World™' and Reduce CO2 in Jefferies' 'Net Zero' ESG Expert Call Series CTO highlights next-gen GaN ICs to power EVs, solar, data centers and save up to 2.6 Gtons / year of CO2 emissions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS), the industry-leader in GaN power ICs has announced its participation in a Jefferies Financial Group's ESG Expert Call, on January 20th.

Navitas COO / CTO Dan Kinzer presents

"GaN is expected to address of 2.6 Gtons of CO2 per year as we work to 'Electrify Our World'"

The Jefferies Group is highly-regarded for sustainable investing with a long-term partnership approach. Navitas co-founder and COO/CTO Dan Kinzer will highlight how next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technologies will drive the advances in electric vehicles, industrial applications and renewable energy that are essential to achieving carbon neutrality goals.

"At a macro level, GaN is expected to address CO 2 emissions of 2.6 Gtons/year by 2050 as we work to 'Electrify Our World' and meet the challenge of the Paris Accord," said Mr. Kinzer. "Even at a micro level, due to small size and integrated functions, a GaN power IC has up to a 10x smaller carbon footprint in manufacturing than a legacy power silicon chip. Add that to GaN's 'in-use' contribution to smaller, lighter, more efficient end applications then for every IC shipped, GaN saves 4kg CO 2 compared to silicon."

Dan Kinzer's pioneering 40-year career led to him being inducted into the International Symposium on Power Semiconductor Devices and ICs (ISPSD) inaugural Hall of Fame in 2018. His experience includes developing advanced power device and IC platforms, wide band-gap GaN and SiC device design, IC and power device fabrication processes, advanced IC design, semiconductor package development and assembly processes, plus design of electronic systems. Dan holds over 130 US patents, and a BSE degree in Engineering Physics from Princeton University.

Mr. Kinzer's presentation is open to Jefferies' clients and will take place on Thursday January 20th, at 3pm eastern. For more information, email yuki@jefferies.com or your regular Jefferies account manager.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq:NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 130 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 35 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

