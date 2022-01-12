PURA Backed By UCASU Targets $10M In 2022 Revenue From New Hemp Business

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) today announced the company will publish a strategic overview presentation next week on Tuesday, January 18th covering the company's 2022 plan to achieve a forecasted $1 million in revenue and reach for a potential $10 million in revenue. The presentation will include the latest on PURA's backing from UC Asset LP (OTCQX: UCASU) to construct the Farmersville Hemp Brand facility central to PURA's updated business plan. UCASU is a diversified real estate investment company. UCASU has recently entered the cannabis real estate investment sector. UCASU also recently announced plans to uplist to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

