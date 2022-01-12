Women-led VC firm co-founded by former network leader backs visionary founders at the forefront of e-commerce, web3, healthcare, fintech, future of work, and more.

Stagwell (STGW) Doubles-Down on Transforming Consumer Experiences with Investment in Hannah Grey VC Women-led VC firm co-founded by former network leader backs visionary founders at the forefront of e-commerce, web3, healthcare, fintech, future of work, and more.

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced an investment into early-stage venture capital firm Hannah Grey , a first-check fund investing in customer-centric founders redefining everyday experiences. Stagwell's investment in Hannah Grey VC is part of an overall strategy to accelerate growth across the new disciplines of digital marketing services, including digital media, digital transformation, and data & software products.

Hannah Grey VC was co-founded by Jessica Peltz Zatulove—who for previously served as Senior Managing Partner at the corporate VC arm of Stagwell's predecessor company, and Kate Beardsley, former Managing Partner of Upslope Ventures (FKA Galvanize Ventures) and Founding Member of Lerer Hippeau. During her prior tenure in the Stagwell network, Peltz sourced and led investments in breakout companies such as A.I. intelligence company Netomi , Amazon insights platform Gradient.io, and found content platform Catch & Release , among others.

"As illustrated by the products we brought to life at CES this year , Stagwell is focused on the frontiers transforming the ways consumers engage with and experience products and services," said Mark Penn. "Jessica has long demonstrated strong insight into the consumer's evolving relationship with emerging technology and the impact that has on the brands. Their team's nuanced expertise of empowering the Modern CMO to embrace new trends, combined with their extensive access to founders building at the cutting edge is a competitive advantage I'm excited to bring to Stagwell."

"At Hannah Grey, our investment strategy puts an emphasis on monitoring the behavior changes and cultural shifts that are accelerating new ways consumers live, work and play. This creates a strong alignment with Stagwell's mission to transform connected experiences for today's consumers," added Peltz. "I'm thrilled to have the continued support of the Stagwell leadership team.

In addition to external investments, Stagwell recently unveiled the Stagwell Marketing Cloud , a suite of products supporting business transformation for in-house teams, including ARound , built to scale augmented-reality experiences for live experiences and retail.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com .

Contact: Beth Sidhu

beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com

202-423-4414

Kate Beardsley and Jessica Peltz Zatulove, co-founders, Hannah Grey VC

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.