Unique Vacations, Inc., an Affiliate of the Worldwide Representative for Sandals Resorts, Partners with IDeaS Technology pivot to accelerate innovation, transformational growth and connected commercial strategy

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDeaS, a SAS company, the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software and services, announced today it has partnered with Unique Vacations Inc., (UVI) to bring the power of automated revenue science to Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts properties throughout the Caribbean.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Sandals Resorts will usher in new resort openings in 2022, including a reimagined Sandals Royal Bahamian, in Nassau, Bahamas on January 27, followed by Sandals Royal Curacao on April 14 and Sandals Dunn's River in Ocho Rios, Jamaica in December.

After re-evaluating its incumbent and other RMS providers, UVI determined IDeaS offered the most robust revenue suite of solutions and innovative roadmap to match its vision for transformational growth and connected commercial success.

– UVI will switch revenue management system (RMS) providers to go from rules-based recommendations to the enhanced efficiency and profitability of automated decisions with IDeaS G3 RMS

– UVI will engage with IDeaS Consulting , featuring a world-class team of industry experts, to ensure organization-wide adoption, build user confidence and instill an aligned culture of total revenue performance and profitability.

Scalable commercial growth – IDeaS G3 RMS is a vital component of the modern hospitality technology ecosystem with data integrations to connect entire commercial organizations. UVI appreciated G3 RMS's versatility, adaptability and ease of use, making it a sound long-term investment with immediate ROI potential.

William Tullmann, vice president of operations and revenue strategy, UVI, said: "Our company has reached an exciting inflection point where our quest for continued innovation will align with cutting-edge automation. These efficiencies will result in an enhanced booking experience for resort customers, and the IDeaS team will play a critical role in this transformation for a more connected commercial future."

Ravi Mehrotra, president, founder and chief scientist, IDeaS, said: "Team IDeaS is thrilled to partner with UVI. As industry leaders with decades of innovation, this relationship signals a new era in the move toward a connected hospitality technology ecosystem. With this bold decision to transform their technology infrastructure, IDeaS is proud to empower this team with advanced solutions, expert guidance and automated decisions they can trust, so they can continue to focus on curating unforgettable experiences."

About IDeaS

IDeaS, a SAS company, is the world's leading provider of revenue management software and services. With over 30 years of expertise, IDeaS delivers revenue science to more than 18,000 clients in 145 countries. Combining industry knowledge with innovative, data-analytics technology, IDeaS creates sophisticated yet simple ways to empower revenue leaders with precise, automated decisions they can trust. Results delivered. Revenue transformed. Discover greater profitability at ideas.com.

About Unique Vacations, Inc.

Unique Vacations is an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Sandals Resorts, including Sandals® Resorts and Beaches® Resorts and Fowl Cay Resort and Your Jamaican Villas, delivering the best Caribbean vacations to every sector of the market. Fulfilling sales, marketing, public relations, creative services, and web-based initiatives for Sandals Resorts, Unique Vacations works to effectively showcase and grow each distinct brand among consumers, partners, media, and industry professionals alike. Unique Vacations is also committed to the success of its retail travel partners, offering the most comprehensive agent education and reward and recognition programs in the industry and a stringent pricing policy that eliminates discounting, protects brand integrity, and avoids consumer confusion. For over 30 years, Unique Vacations has continued to successfully elevate the resort portfolio of Sandals Resorts as the World's Leading All-Inclusive Company.

