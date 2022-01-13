Finsemble and Aiera partnership unveils plug-and-play interoperability for financial application providers, establishing a new status quo.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosaic , the workflow solution provider bringing smart desktop technology to the finance industry, today announces its strategic partnership with Aiera . Aiera is an industry-leading event access and monitoring platform used by hedge funds, banks and corporates to gain valuable, real-time insights. With new plug-and-play interoperability powered by Cosaic's smart desktop platform, Finsemble , Aiera's components can now integrate out-of-the-box with other applications on their clients' desktops.

"In under an hour we had our application and components tested and FDC3-compliant," says Ken Sena , CEO of Aiera.

"Aiera's offering is incredibly valuable on its own," says Dan Schleifer, Cosaic CEO and co-founder. "But our partnership shows that their offering is even more valuable when it's an integral part of meaningful workflows. Aiera has fully implemented FDC3 and validated compatibility with Finsemble, to ensure their components are plug-and-play for their end users."

Smart desktop platforms allow any type of application to sync and share data, improving efficiency and fostering intelligent, automated workflows. At the heart of this connectivity are FDC3 standards —a common language and API that applications can use to easily communicate with each other. FDC3-compliant applications can interoperate immediately once installed on an FDC3 desktop agent, such as Finsemble. However, it can be difficult for application providers to meet FDC3-compliance, as they often lack support and resources.

To solve this problem, Cosaic open-sourced and contributed to FINOS the FDC3 Workbench, available at no-cost for developers (see announcement: Cosaic Open-Sources FDC3 Workbench to Bolster Interoperability Across the Finance Industry ). From a developer perspective, becoming part of client workflow has never been easier, as the FDC3 Workbench makes FDC3 easier to adopt and test against.

From a business perspective, firms can leverage Finsemble's no/low code solution to create an integrated desktop environment (no developers needed) and immediately connect FDC3-compliant applications. Learn more about the Finsemble Smart Desktop Designer .

"We took advantage of both the FDC3 Workbench and the Finsemble Smart Desktop Designer," says Ken Sena, CEO of Aiera. "In under an hour we had our application and components tested and FDC3-compliant. We are already seeing the benefits of adopting this standard. Immediately, our application and components can share data and context with any other application on our clients' desktops."

The partnership secures Aiera as an important player in the Finsemble ecosystem. As firms look towards Finsemble to support their interoperability project, they will naturally vet fintech vendors that provide FDC3-compliant applications.

"For application providers, getting distribution to end user firms and being integrated into client workflows is key," says Schleifer. "Supporting FDC3 and validating compatibility with Finsemble—at zero cost to vendors—ensures that their application will work everywhere, across all interop platforms. It's the new status quo, and Aiera is at the forefront."

To learn more about Finsemble and how the FDC3 Workbench can help your application become part of the interoperability status quo, contact a Cosaic representative.

To find out how Aiera can help you more effectively manage earnings and conference season, contact an Aiera representative or request a demo on the Aiera website.

About Aiera

Aiera is the only LIVE event monitoring & financial search platform covering all available Wall Street events, providing real-time transcription, one-click audio, DVR-style live audio controls, smart document search, dynamic alerts, and seamless team collaboration via bookmarks and note taking. Aiera covers over 70,000 earnings calls, investor events, and conferences annually (with a 95%+ live connection rate), spanning more than 10,000 global equities; all accessible via desktop, mobile app, API, and iFrame. For more information, please visit https://www.aiera.com/

About Cosaic

Cosaic provides state-of-the art software for firms that want to promote ingenuity, evolve intelligently, and improve end-user efficiency. Products include ChartIQ, the world-renowned financial charting software, and Finsemble, the world's first no/low-code smart desktop platform. As a workflow solutions provider, Cosaic is revolutionizing the way people work with over 300 global customers around the world, including Yahoo Finance, E*TRADE, Charles River, and Fidessa. Founded in 2012 as ChartIQ, Cosaic is a fast-growing firm based in Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit https://cosaic.io

