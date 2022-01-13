Mindtree Reports Strong Performance in Q3 FY22

- Revenue up 5.2% sequentially in constant currency; EBITDA margins at 21.5%; YTD TCV crosses $1.2 billion

BANGALORE, India and WARREN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, announced its consolidated results today for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021, as approved by its Board of directors.

"We are pleased to have continued our positive revenue momentum through the third quarter of FY22 on the back of robust demand, aggressive customer mining, and end-to-end digital transformation capabilities," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency reflects the strength of our strategy, execution, partnerships, and continued investments in our business and people. Our order book for the quarter was $358 million, up 14.6% year-over-year, and our year-to-date deal TCV crossed $1.2 billion. Our EBITDA margin for the quarter was 21.5%. In the first nine months alone, our PAT of $158.8 million surpassed PAT of the preceding fiscal year. The passion of our future-ready talent and the trust of our clients position us well in our endeavor to continue to deliver profitable industry-leading growth in the coming years."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended December 31, 2021

In USD:

In INR:

Other highlights:

Clients:

People:

Some key deals won in Q3:

Recognitions:

