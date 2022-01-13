Top Gun Facility Services Announces Two Acquisitions, Formation of Tendit Group New Name represents Comprehensive Offering of Exterior Facility Maintenance Services

DENVER, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Gun Facility Services, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced that it has acquired two additional facility services companies: American Striping Company and Apex Pavement Solutions. Concurrently, Top Gun Facility Services announced it has rebranded as Tendit Group, representing the Company's comprehensive offering of exterior facility maintenance services to commercial businesses, property managers and municipalities across the Mountain West.

American Striping and Apex Pavement join Top Gun Pressure Washing, Bob Popp Window Cleaning, Emerald Isle Landscaping, and Zoneez Power Washing under the Tendit Group umbrella. The businesses will continue to operate independently under their respective brands but share best practices across all functional areas including marketing, purchasing, technology, HR, finance, and accounting.

American Striping Company ("ASC"), headquartered in Centennial, CO, is a provider of roadway and parking lot striping and pavement marking services. ASC's service offering includes permanent striping, temporary striping, marking & striping removal, specialty applications, and traffic services. The Company's customers include commercial businesses, property managers, municipalities, airports, and government agencies across Colorado and Wyoming. Visit www.americanstripingcompany.com.

Apex Pavement Solutions ("Apex"), headquartered in Golden, CO, is a provider of asphalt and concrete maintenance and repair services. Apex's service offering includes asphalt overlay, slurry seal, seal coat, infrared patching, crack seal, rotomilling, and concrete repair. The Company's customers include commercial businesses, property managers, HOAs, and municipalities across Colorado. Visit www.apexpvmt.com.

Alejandra Harvey, CEO of Tendit Group, said, "The completion of these acquisitions and the launch of the Tendit brand marks a significant milestone in our company's history. These will allow us to offer a complete suite of services to our valued customers and serve as a launching pad to accelerate growth in Colorado and the Mountain West."

Ben Moe, Managing Partner at Osceola Capital, said, "We continue to partner with the best exterior facility services brands in the Mountain West. Each brand has an outstanding culture, and we are excited about the continued organic and acquisition growth of the Tendit platform."

About Tendit Group

Tendit Group is a leading provider of exterior facility maintenance services in the Mountain West. The Company's core service offering includes pressure washing, asphalt maintenance, window cleaning, pavement striping & marking, landscaping, snow removal, and power sweeping. Tendit's customers include property managers, commercial businesses, hospitals, schools, contractors, restaurants, retail, municipalities, airports, HOAs, and government agencies. Visit www.tenditgroup.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

