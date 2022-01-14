In Partnership With The Walmart Foundation, SBP Releases $450,000 In Grant Funding To Nonprofits Rebuilding In Hurricane Ida Impacted Communities Nine nonprofits will work across Orleans, St. John, St. James, LaFourche, Tangipahoa, Jefferson, Plaquemines and Terrebonne Parishes

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week SBP released $450,000 in grant funding as part of their Hurricane Ida SHARE FUND to nine non-profits rebuilding in impacted regions in Southeast Louisiana.

"No single nonprofit can serve all the needs after a disaster. SBP works to build collective impact through our SHARE fund. These grants will allow our partners to focus on doing what they do best—serving families through rebuilding services." says Liz McCartney, SBP Co-founder and COO. "We're grateful to all these nonprofits serving under-resourced communities across southeast Louisiana."

The seven recipients, among them Rebuilding Together NOLA, Healthy Gulf, Rice and Beans and Hope Disaster Recovery, will impact 165 homes in the region. By supporting these partners SBP will be supporting boots on the ground in nine different parishes.

"Most of our clients are elderly, live in rural areas, and have incomes less than 50% AMI," explains Sonya Meyers, Director of Development at Hope Disaster Recovery. "We are grateful for this generous funding to help those who are often left behind."

Since 2017, SBP's SHARE intervention has granted $6.7 million to dozens of rebuilding partners across 5 disaster-impacted states, shared 72 AmeriCorps members, and trained 1,073 individuals from 31 organizations on disaster recovery best practices. The added capacity led to our partners rebuilding more than 800 homes for families than SBP could have done alone.

"In the wake of Hurricane Ida, our associates and local partners, such as SBP, were on the ground providing relief and resources for communities," said Brooks Nelson, Senior Manager, Disaster Preparedness and Response at Walmart.org. "Now the work toward recovery continues through SBP's SHARE program, which brings together community partners to ensure we can reach more Ida-impacted families more efficiently."

Since Hurricane Ida touched down in August, SBP has completed muck and guts, mold remediation and roof tarping for 295 homes. At the end of this year, they'll have rebuilt 7 Ida-impacted homes between Orleans and Terrebonne Parish with the ultimate goal of rebuilding 85 homes by December 2022

ABOUT SBP

SBP, a social impact organization focused on disaster resilience and recovery, solves the challenges facing at-risk communities by bringing the rigor of business and innovation to drive social impact, create resilient communities, and streamline recovery. To shrink the time between disaster and recovery, SBP takes a holistic approach — reducing risk, increasing resilience and improving the recovery process — to effect transformational change in the disaster recovery system and restore opportunity and security for people and communities.

Since its founding in 2006 in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, SBP has rebuilt homes for more than 3,000 families with the help of 150,000 volunteers in 14 communities across the U.S. and in the Bahamas.

To learn more, visit www.SBPUSA.org

