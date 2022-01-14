SinglePoint Inc. Subsidiary, BOX Pure Air, Receives Nearly $2M Purchase Order with North Carolina School District for Full Implementation of AIRBOX™ Air Purifiers to Address Indoor Air Quality

PHOENIX, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) ("SinglePoint" or the "Company") subsidiary BOX Pure Air, a company dedicated to creating safe, clean indoor air zones to improve overall air quality and general health, today announced the receipt of a purchase order from a North Carolina school district to fully implement a clean indoor air solution utilizing the AirBox™ Apex, Peak and Mesa units. This is the Company's first larger purchase totaling nearly $2.0M dollars. The North Carolina school district is implementing a full campus solution customized to the specific needs within the various indoor rooms' combination of units. AIRBOX AIR PURIFIERS™ are commercial-grade solution built in the USA that uses Certified HEPA filtration with high velocity to affect the dynamic room air flow for a comprehensive pathogen hardened solution. AirBox is high quality, requires low maintenance, is easy to use and offers a 5-year warranty on all products.

AIRBOX Products

"The team at BOX Pure Air, have collaborated with this district since the early spring of 2021 in order to create safe indoor air environments. We are pleased with their decision to move forward with our Made in the USA Commercial AIRBOX Air Purification Units that utilize Certified HEPA filtration distributed by BOX Pure Air. This is the first full implementation order of an entire district and although this district represents less than 25 schools, we are in active discussions with several other individual schools and small, medium and large school districts. The indications of interest from school Superintendents, Facilities Managers and other key decision makers continues to accelerate and we continue to see incremental increases in orders coinciding with actual availability of the federal funding," stated Ryan Cowell, CEO of BOX Pure Air.

EPA studies of human exposure to air pollutants indicate that indoor levels of pollutants may be two to five times — and occasionally more than 100 times — higher than outdoor levels. These levels of indoor air pollutants are of particular concern, because most people spend about 90 percent of their time indoors.

School districts are increasingly interested in providing cleaner indoor air quality in areas of the building where it can be difficult to enforce social distancing. In addition to COVID, the common cold and flu often rapidly spreads throughout schools during the winter months. This causes many students and faculty undue missed days of school impacting both the child's education and their families at home. The national government funding that is now being deployed will enable the schools to purchase high efficiency portable air purification units that utilize certified HEPA filtration to improve the health and well-being of students and staff within our nation's schools.

"This is an exciting time for the SinglePoint shareholders and stakeholders as we are beginning to see growing demand for clean indoor air solutions and we are well-positioned to take advantage of that increasing demand to create clean indoor air environments at school, at work and at home. This initial full implementation of a school district reaffirms our decision to acquire BOX Pure Air and the initial go-to-market strategy which was and still is primarily focused on our nation's schools as they look for solutions to keep schools open and provide clean air for students and educators. While the aggregate size of this school district is small the opportunity for SinglePoint shareholders is large as there are over 130,000 K-12 schools in the US. The team at BOX Pure Air has done a phenomenal job securing initial orders not just in K-12 schools but within various colleges and universities as they look for similar solutions within the common educational areas but also within on-campus student residence halls and dormitories. We expect that BOX Pure Air will continue to secure additional sales in the near term and continue to establish itself as a leader in creating safe, clean indoor air zones as clean indoor air can no longer be ignored and is an essential right," commented Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint.

Units will be deployed throughout the district's schools in elementary, middle and high school classrooms, cafeterias, libraries administrative offices, teachers lounges, counseling centers, media centers, conference rooms, multi-purpose rooms, common areas, nurses offices, auditoriums, gymnasiums, locker rooms, film rooms, weight rooms, etc. The units were purchased as a long-term solution comprised of AirBox™ Commercial Air Purifiers utilizing Antimicrobial and Certified HEPA Filters and additional filters designed for coverage over the next three years.

The AIRBOX™ products (APEX, APEX 2.0, PEAK and MESA) are commercial-grade, American made, high-proficiency energy-efficient air purification technology to meet the growing demand for improving indoor air quality. AIRBOX products are designed, built, and certified to government standards, and meet the FDA's enforcement policy guidelines for air purifiers during COVID-19, as well as Department of Education (DOE) requirements, and OSHA, CDC, and ASHRAE conformance. AIRBOX is UL listed and uses only CERTIFIED HEPA filters in all its Safe Air Plan applications.

About BOX Pure Air, LLC

BOX Pure Air strives to provide the best products to help clean air through the deployment of high-efficiency air purification technologies. Box Pure Air works with national accounts and has exculsive multi state territories as well as exclusive international rights. Learn more at www.boxpureair.com

BOX Pure Air is a subsidiary of SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCQB: SING)

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

