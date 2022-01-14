Timken to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on Feb. 3

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a global industrial leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, will release its 2021 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results on Thursday, Feb. 3, prior to the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a conference call that day to discuss its financial performance with investors and securities analysts. The financial results and conference call materials will be available online at http://investors.timken.com.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

Conference Call: Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live Dial-In: 888-204-4368

or 313-209-4906

(Call in 10 minutes prior to be included.)

Conference ID: Timken's Q4 Earnings Call

Or Click to Join: https://tmkn.biz/3HQYtpj



Conference Call Replay: Replay Dial-In available through

Feb. 17, 2022:

888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820

Replay Passcode: 7571016



Live Webcast: http://investors.timken.com

About The Timken Company

The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries. Timken is recognized among America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere and America's Best Employers, America's Best Employers for New Graduates and America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes.

Media Relations:

Scott Schroeder

234.262.6420

scott.schroeder@timken.com

Investor Relations:

Neil Frohnapple

234.262.2310

neil.frohnapple@timken.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Timken Company