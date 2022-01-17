COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) announces the following Webcast:

What: M/I Homes, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Webcast



When: February 2, 2022 @ 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://www.mihomes.com



How: Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above



Contact: Ann Marie Hunker, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Controller of M/I Homes, Inc., amhunker@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8225

Mark Kirkendall, Vice President, Treasurer of M/I Homes, Inc.,

mkirkendall@mihomes.com, or 614-418-8021

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on the Web site http://www.mihomes.com

The company is expected to report fourth quarter and year-end earnings before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

M/I Homes, Inc. is one of the nation's leading builders of single-family homes, having sold over 135,000 homes. The Company's homes are marketed and sold primarily under the M/I Homes brand. The Company has homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Detroit, Michigan; Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando, Florida; Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.

