SUPERIOR GOLD EXCEEDS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IN 2021, GROWS CASH POSITION AND TARGETS FURTHER GROWTH IN 2022

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OTCQX: SUPGF) announces detailed production results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 and provides full year 2022 guidance for the Company's 100%-owned Plutonic Gold operations, located in Western Australia.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Stope grade of 3.14 g/t gold in the fourth quarter and 3.20 g/t gold for the full year, achieving the Company's target of an average stope grade of more than 3.0 g/t gold

Production of 20,983 ounces, an 8% increase over the prior quarter and a 32% increase over the prior year period

Continued exploration success along the Western Mining Front 1 and the Indian Access Mining Front 2 , with the latter including intersections of 20.4 g/t over 3.5 metres and 11.9 g/t over 4.3 metres

Improved financial position with cash and cash equivalents increasing by $3.3 million to $23.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter

The Company is now an unhedged producer following the delivery of the remaining ounces under call options related to the repaid Auramet gold loan

Full Year Highlights

Safely operated through the global pandemic with zero incidences of COVID

Exceeded full year upper end of guidance range of 65,000-75,000 ounces with production of 77,321 ounces (a 23% increase over the 63,065 ounces produced in 2020) and sales of 77,061 ounces

Positive exploration results in 2021 support the Company's strategy of opening new mining fronts at the Western Mining Front, the Baltic Gap and at Indian Access within the Plutonic underground

Exited the year with a strong financial position of $23.8 million in cash and cash equivalents (a 38% increase from $17.3 million on December 31, 2020 ) after the full repayment of the Auramet gold loan, capital expenditures necessary to improve performance and strategic commitments on an expanded underground exploration program to open new mining fronts

________________________________ 1 Refer to the News Release dated November 29, 2021, for additional information. 2 Refer to the News Release dated December 13, 2021, for additional information.



Chris Jordaan, President and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "We are very pleased to have exceeded our 2021 production guidance which is attributable to the actions taken on the operational front and which has led to a sixth consecutive quarter of improving gold production and cash position at our Plutonic Gold Operations. Our fourth quarter production of 20,983 ounces represents an 8% increase over the prior quarter and a 32% increase over the prior year period (Figure 1). Full year production was 77,321 ounces, a 23% improvement year over year. The strategic projects and operational initiatives that we put in place last year have resulted in a steady improvement in our performance as we delivered an average underground stope grade of above 3.0 g/t gold as well as increased our surface grades by optimizing and mining our open pits. The Company also continues to reap the benefits of block model improvements designed to better predict the spatial positioning of the ore at Plutonic. As a result, larger more productive stopes are now being identified, developed and mined. This is evidenced by the continued increase in tonnage mined from underground stopes in each quarter of 2021 with the full year stope tonnage production up 8% over 2020. Feed to the mill was augmented from additional open pit tonnage being available, which was up 6% year over year.

An operational review of several growth projects continues with an aim of enhancing Plutonic's sustainable, long-term success. These projects include, in part, a continued focus on our open pit operations with the completion of mining at Plutonic East, the commencement of mining at Perch during 2021 and the planned early entry into the main pit during 2022 (Main Pit Deeps), a product of the opportunity review conducted in Q3 and Q4 of 2021. The higher-grade open pit feed replacing low grade legacy stockpiles in conjunction with opening new high-grade and more productive underground mining fronts are expected to result in a continued improvement in our ounce profile moving forward.

Over the course of 2021, the Company provided a number of important exploration updates that continue to point towards the identification of more productive mining fronts in the near future. Ongoing geological initiatives have improved our understanding of the mineralization at Plutonic and specifically the northwest trending faults that control the concentration of higher-grade gold mineralization.

The operational improvements implemented along with our improved understanding of the mineralization at Plutonic, combined with the full repayment of our gold loan in the second quarter, has resulted in a significant improvement in our ability to generate free cash flow. It is our view that increased production from more non-remnant underground mining areas, continued feed from the Perch open pit, early entry into the main pit as well as increased milling rates may translate to increases in cash flow in 2022 and beyond.

In 2021, the Company delivered on the first goal of its growth strategy, namely a sustainable operation between 70,000-85,000 ounces per annum. In 2022 the Company will progress towards delivering the second goal of its growth strategy to deliver an operation of scale. The first phase of this goal is to increase production sustainably to approximately 100,000 ounces/annum by increasing production from the underground mine and mining higher grade open pit targets in Perch and Main Pit Deeps. Our 2022 guidance reflects additional investment to open new underground mining fronts identified from our successful 2021 exploration program, plus the continued development and mining of open pit targets, which is expected to result in an improvement in our grade profile. Importantly the Plutonic underground mine is expected to mine up to 30% of the ore from new areas, compared to 100% remnant mining in 2021. These investments are designed to improve on the Company's strategy to fully optimize the underground operation and when combined with the addition of new sources of open pit feed, are expected to positively contribute to the Company's overall profitability."

The Company will be releasing its complete financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 in March 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Production Details

Preliminary production details are summarized in the table below.

Operating Parameters1 Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2021 Stope material mined (Tonnes) 180,375 648,714 Stope grade mined (g/t Au) 3.14 3.20 Development material mined (Tonnes) 44,975 186,576 Development grade mined (g/t Au) 1.39 1.39 Surface material milled (Tonnes)2 167,337 677,215 Surface material grade (g/t Au)2 0.61 0.60 Total material milled (Tonnes) 388,920 1,509,316 Grade milled (g/t Au) 1.93 1.83 Gold recovery (%) 87 87 Gold Produced (ounces) 20,983 77,321 Gold Sold (ounces) 21,143 77,061 Cash and Cash Equivalents ($ million) 23.8 23.8

1 Numbers may not add due to rounding. 2 Surface material milled in Q4 and full year 2020 is primarily the processing of open pit material from Plutonic East and Perch.

Figure 1: Steady Quarterly Improvement on the Operational Front - Net Cash is calculated as cash and cash equivalents less deferred revenue amounts outstanding on the gold loan, which was fully repaid in the second quarter of 2021. (CNW Group/Superior Gold)

2022 Guidance

Details of production, cost and capital expenditure guidance for 2022 are summarized in the table below. It is anticipated that the first quarter will be the weakest due to a planned 14-day maintenance shutdown on the SAG mill foundation. It is however expected that production will progressively improve as the Company increases production tonnages from the underground and accesses higher grade open pit material from Main Pit Deeps. Main Pit Deeps will bring forward ounces from the Preliminary Economic Assessment (completed in December 2020) without jeopardizing the full Main Pit Pushback project. As a result, the Company aims to increase the annualised production rate to 100,000 ounces/annum in the second half of 2022.

With improved production, costs are expected to reduce further. In addition, exploration investment is expected to increase as the Company accelerates its exploration in new mining fronts as well as surface targets. Capital spend is set to increase relative to 2021 as the Company proceeds with investments in operations to unlock additional value.

2022 Operating Parameters Low High Production (oz of Gold) 80,000 90,000 Cash Costs ($/oz)1 $1,300 $1,450 All In Sustaining Costs ($/oz)1 $1,450 $1,600 Exploration Expenditure ($ million)2 $7.0-10.0M Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($ million) $6.0-8.0M Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures ($ million)3 $8.00-10.0M

1 This is a Non-IFRS measure. Refer to Non-IFRS measures section of the Company's prior MD&A's for a description of these measures. Calculated at a US$/AU$ exchange rate of 0.75:1 2 Exploration expenditures could increase with positive exploration results. 3 Non-sustaining capital expenditures are primarily related to underground capitalized development for new mining fronts, pre-production capital for Main Pit Deeps and other site upgrades.

Expanding into New Mining Fronts

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company continued with its underground exploration drilling program. It provided an exploration update for the Western Mining Front and the Indian Access Mining Front, both containing important high-grade drill results from its underground drill program. The drilling program is a key component of the Company's strategy to expand into new underground mining fronts, improve mining grades and productivity, and reduce reliance on remnant mining.

The drill results released on November 29, 2021, and December 13, 2021, showed continued extensions and infill drilling of the Western Mining Front from the Caspian zone, down through the Indian and Baltic zones to the Baltic extension (covering up to a 1.6-kilometre-long northwest extension of the Western Mining Front) and the Indian Access Mining Front. The results from these news releases support the hypothesis that the highest grades at Plutonic are controlled by the northwest trending faults. In addition, the location of both mining fronts are adjacent to existing underground infrastructure, thus requiring minimal capital expenditures to infill drill and develop the areas.

Key results such as drill hole UDD24581, which intersected 53.6 g/t gold over 2.7 metres, drill hole UDD24589A, which intersected 11.9 g/t gold over 7.6 metres, and drill hole UDD24725, which intersected 20.4 g/t gold over 3.5 metres, and drill hole UDD24555, which intersected 11.9 g/t gold over 4.3 metres give the Company further confidence in mining higher grades at Plutonic in the future.3 The results announced throughout 2021 support the Company's view that the Western Mining Front and Indian Access Mining Front are potentially important new areas for future production at Plutonic. The Company expects to provide additional exploration updates over the coming months in 2022.

Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mike McAllister, CPIR, to the position of Vice President Investor Relations. Mr. McAllister has over 18 years of experience working with public mining companies, the last 11 as a mining specialized investor relations and corporate development professional. He previously worked for Sierra Metals where he helped the Company complete the dual US listing progress and helped see the Company progress from a small to a mid-tier diversified producer. Mr. McAllister also has worked at Avion Gold Corp., acquired by Endeavour Mining. Previously, Mr. McAllister worked at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals & Mining Group. Mr. McAllister holds the Certified Professional Investor Relations (CPIR) designation completed at the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

The Company will grant Mr. McAllister, subject to the terms and conditions of its Stock Option Plan and the receipt of regulatory approval, options to purchase 150,000 common shares of the Company within a five-year term.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ettienne Du Plessis, who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Du Plessis is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

