Allied Electronics & Automation Supplies HARTING's Award-Winning Han® 1A Miniature, Modular Rectangular Connectors

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation supplies HARTING's award-winning Han® 1A connector series , which is widely acclaimed for the space savings, time savings, and versatility granted by its miniature, modular, rectangular form factor with power, signal, and data capabilities and snap-in mating technology. Han 1A connectors require up to 30% less space than HARTING's next smallest modular industrial connector, the Han 3A, and are made of robust, chemical-resistant plastic engineered to withstand rugged industrial and transportation environments, which also makes them lightweight and economical. This unique combination of characteristics earned the series a prestigious 2020 iF Design Award in the electrical connector product category and caters to both miniaturization and automation trends in the machinery, robotics, transportation, wind energy, and energy storage industries.

"The digital transformation of manufacturing, production, transportation, and other services elicited by Industry 4.0 and enabled in part by automation technology, smart systems, and the IIoT is significantly increasing demand for miniature, modular, and multifunctional connectivity components," said Goda Inokaityte, HARTING senior product specialist. "The Han 1A Series, with its innovative design and versatile capabilities that empower engineers to develop smaller, smarter systems, is just one way that HARTING is responding to design demands driven by Industry 4.0."

According to a 2021 study by Grand View Research, Inc., the smart manufacturing market is expected to grow to $589.98 billion by 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 12.4%. Similarly, a 2021 research report by Fortune Business Insights predicts that the smart transportation market will grow to $206.80 billion in 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 11.1%. HARTING's Han 1A connectors will help customers in both markets successfully and economically satisfy the evolving power, signal, and data demands of Industry 4.0 applications with features including:

Easily identifiable modular connector components that enable simple and rapid assembly

Connector designs that only require a few basic elements to equip many different applications, allowing customers to keep minimal stock on hand

Housings, gaskets, inserts, and cable glands made of durable, highly resistant plastic material such as polyamide

Snap-in latch mating technology that doesn't require any screws, tools, or expertise, facilitating quick and easy installation

Standard IP20 protection and hoods, housings, and single-wire seals available for IP65 protection

2–12 crimp contacts for mass processing or screw contacts for rapid installation in the field

A shielded version that outperforms drain wires' EMC effect

Cat 5 and Cat 6a data transmission modules

Current and voltage ratings extending up 16A and 400V

Accessories including mounting frames, cable adapters, strain relief, dummy plugs, coding elements, and color-coded pins

Compatibility with industry standards including EN ISO 9001, the EU Eco-Audit, and ISO 1400:2400

"HARTING and Allied both strive to provide customers with innovative design solutions, high-quality products, and top-notch customer service," said Inokaityte. "HARTING's extensive range of connectivity solutions is available through Allied, as is design assistance provided by its talented technical support team, which can help guide customers from concept to product design to production, taking unique application considerations into account."

