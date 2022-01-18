Cyndx Private Market Data Now Available In Eight Languages The company's new translation capabilities provide private market investors with a significantly enhanced dataset, and deeper insights into a broader array of potential investments

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyndx, the leading AI-enabled search and discovery platform for identifying growth opportunities among private market participants, announced today that it is enhancing its dataset of more than 15 million companies with new translation capabilities. The new capabilities make even more precise business intelligence available to investors and companies around the world.

Cyndx can now translate private company information to English from seven languages - French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. This allows Cyndx's AI-powered platform to capture and translate native language-only company websites, enabling them to be discovered while increasing the pool of business opportunities for Cyndx clients. Using Cyndx Concept Search, a proprietary search tool trained on multiple criteria of keywords, keyphrases and more, clients can run a precise search for acquisition targets and other investment opportunities in the global lower middle market. The new translation capabilities will both broaden and deepen Cyndx's current database of private market companies, providing a more comprehensive and accurate view of the private capital universe.

James McVeigh, Founder and CEO of Cyndx, commented, "Our addition of translation capabilities is a significant step in our mission to create the most dynamic corporate search and discovery platform. By translating native language-only websites, investors can be far more accurate, efficient and agile in their investment search and tap into countries they did not have access to before. This new capability will enable our customers to better identify the right growth opportunity irrespective of where they are located in the world. This also highlights our core technological strength in AI and how we are leading the market with new innovations."

With the added translation capabilities, Cyndx users gain access to additional data points on international companies, such as company descriptions, public and private comparables, and other relevant intelligence for more than 500,000 additional companies. Translated information is updated every day. It is also used in the Cyndx Projected to Raise (P2R) Model, which identifies private companies that are projected to raise capital in the next six months.

About Cyndx

Cyndx is the most powerful AI-enabled platform for discovering and connecting growth opportunities for companies and investors. The company's proprietary AI-based algorithms, combined with the most up-to-date and accurate data on more than 15 million private companies, deliver meaningful insights that enable successful growth decisions. For startups looking to raise capital, a venture capital or private equity firms looking to invest, or M&A specialists searching for the next acquisition targets for their clients, Cyndx surfaces strategic insights with unrivaled accuracy, speed and relevance.

Designed by bankers, investors, and data scientists, Cyndx's products include : Cyndx Finder, Cyndx Raiser and Cyndx Owner. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

