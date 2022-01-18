Entravision Kicks Off 2022 with Addition of Comscore's Census-Based Local Audience Measurement for Palm Springs Market

RESTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, today jointly announced a new agreement for local audience measurement. Under the terms of the agreement, Entravision will use Comscore's next-generation linear audience measurement service as its local audience currency in the Palm Springs, CA market.

"Now is the ideal time to begin using Comscore's local market currency in the Coachella Valley," said Jeffery Liberman, President and Chief Operating Officer of Entravision. "Comscore has made large strides in the last few years and is now bringing advertisers more stable and reliable measurement metrics. We look forward to working with Comscore to refine their measurement capabilities and specifically their ability to capture relevant information on the Latino market. Through this partnership, Entravision will be able to garner even further information on our viewership enabling us to continue to enhance our award-winning program offerings."

Comscore's census-scale approach to media currency is powered by its massive and passive measurement methodology. This enables the delivery of accurate, granular insights for audiences, including Latino audiences, so that advertisers can uncover new opportunities for brand exposure and revenue growth. For example, recent Comscore research revealed that Hispanic broadcast networks deliver a large and unduplicated reach over the "Big Four" broadcast networks, thus demonstrating the untapped potential for this valuable audience segment.

"The media industry continues to move to Comscore's audience measurement to help solve the ongoing challenges presented by small panels prone to bias and error, particularly when it comes to accurately including underrepresented communities in their measurement base," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are excited to support Entravision and deliver reliable measurement that provides a representative picture of audience behavior."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from the return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively reach their ideal audiences and to maximize their revenues. Comscore also recently launched Comscore Everywhere, the new standard for single-source, cross-platform measurement currency across content, advertising, planning, and optimization.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com .

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global media, marketing and technology company serving clients throughout the United States and in fast growing population centers in more than 30 countries across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes digital, television and radio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of five core businesses: Entravision Digital, Smadex, Cisneros Interactive, MediaDonuts, and 365 Digital. Entravision Digital provides branding and performance digital solutions to clients and small- and mid-size businesses throughout the world, including the U.S., Latin America and Europe. Smadex provides cutting-edge mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms which enable advertisers to effectively execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms. Cisneros Interactive provides unique digital marketing solutions representing major global publishers and ad-tech platforms in Latin America, while also managing the leading digital audio network and solutions player Audio.Ad. MediaDonuts provides digital marketing performance and branding services in the Southeast Asia region and maintains unique commercial partnerships with some of the world's leading digital publishers and social media platforms. 365 Digital is a digital advertising solutions provider that offers exclusive sales representations with major global platforms in South Africa. Beyond digital, Entravision has 53 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on the NYSE under ticker: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

