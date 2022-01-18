HOPEFUL SCULPTURES, PAINTINGS, AND BILLBOARDS SEND OPTIMISTIC MESSAGE ACROSS AMERICA <span class="legendSpanClass">Public art installations by renowned artist Charlie Hewitt are spreading a message of hope to Americans and their cities</span>

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Charlie Hewitt has installed a variety of artworks displaying the word "Hopeful" in different cities across the United States. The Hopeful Project began in 2019 as a public art project to inspire optimism and create compassion for Americans coping with pandemic fatigue and political polarization.

The Hopeful Project - artist Charlie Hewitt

Hopeful spans from sculptural creations to digital billboards. The large signs in radiant colors range from 20-to-60 feet in size, weigh up to 600 pounds, and are installed in four Maine cities (Portland, Lewiston, Bangor, and Brunswick) as well as in Greenwich, Connecticut; New York City; Jersey City, NJ; Newark, NJ; Easton, Maryland and in more than twenty-two private art collections. Hopeful can be seen on paintings, bumper stickers and pins worn on lapels and has caught attention across the state of Maine. Now, Hewitt is expanding to other states and to a digital campaign across the country.

Hopeful's design incorporates a retro style with their colorfast radiance and round electric lightbulbs, reminiscent of a post-WWII time of hopefulness and progress in the country. The simple but powerful message has inspired citizens to share their feelings upon experiencing Hopeful. Hewitt's wish is for more people to experience the art, both in person and via a social media campaign.

"Hopeful is not a passive project; it requires work and responsibility. My hope with this project is to continue to spread the message of true compassion throughout our country. Being hopeful means being committed and compassionate to what surrounds us as a society. I want a resurgence of this in my life and the lives of others, which is why I'm committed to continuing to expand this project across the United States," said Hewitt.

If you are interested in bringing The Hopeful Project to your community, publicly or privately, please reach out to Charlie Hewitt Studio for more information. Hewitt is represented by Jim Kempner Fine Art in New York City. Instagram: @_hopefulproject.

Charlie Hewitt

Charlie Hewitt, b.1946, is an American painter, printmaker, and public artist. His works are part of the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Whitney Museum, New York Public Library, and Library of Congress. He has also been featured in numerous solo and group exhibitions and is the only artist to have a permanent public sculpture, "Urban Rattle," on the High Line in New York City.

The Hopeful Project Artist Charlie Hewitt began The Hopeful Project, 2019-present, with a single lighted aluminum sculpture commissioned by Speedwell Projects for the roof of their headquarters in Portland, Maine. To date, the Hopeful message has spread with installations across seven states at dozens of different sites, both public and private. Follow along on Instagram at @_hopefulproject and with the hashtag #sharehopeful.

Jim Kempner Fine Art

Jim Kempner Fine Art specializes in contemporary paintings, sculpture, photography, and works on paper, with a special emphasis on contemporary master prints and outdoor sculpture. Art inventory appeals to the established as well as beginning collector. The gallery works closely with art advisors, designers, corporations and museums to expand and enrich their varied collections.

CONTACT: Barbara Wagner Elana Bodow

Barbara Wagner Communications Barbara Wagner Communications

(917) 751-4387 (315) 440-7554

barbara@bwagnerpr.com elana@bwagnerpr .com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Charlie Hewitt Studio