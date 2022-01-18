InnoCare and Keymed Jointly Announce Dosing of First Patient in Clinical Trial of CD20xCD3 Bispecific Antibody CM355

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969) and Keymed Biosciences (HKEX: 02162) jointly announced today that the first patient in China has been dosed in clinical trial of CM355, a CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody developed by a joint venture between the two companies, for the treatment of CD20+ B-cell malignancies.

CM355 binds to CD20 on the tumor cells and CD3 on the T cells, redirects and activates T cells to eradicate tumor cells through T-cell Directed Cellular Cytotoxicity (TDCC) in the treatment of CD20+ B-cell malignancies.

Non-Hodgkin lymphomas are the main type of CD20+ B-cell malignancies, accounting for 80%-90%, which include diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), follicular lymphoma (FL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL).

Dr. Jasmine Cui, Co-Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare, said: "There is still a big gap in terms of the 5-year survival rate of lymphoma patients between China and Europe & US. As two innovative biotech companies, we are making every effort to develop more innovative drugs to address unmet clinical needs. We are fully confident that the CD20xCD3 bispecific antibody has great potential in the clinical development for B-cell lymphoma."

Dr. Chen Bo, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of Keymed Biosciences, said: "We are very pleased that we have taken the first step in evaluating the potential clinical benefits of CM355 for lymphoma patients. Preclinical studies have shown the high-potency and manageable safety of CM355. This means good treatment prospects for lymphoma patients. We look forward to working with InnoCare to conduct this clinical study efficiently, and eventually provide more innovative, effective, safe and economic treatment options for patients to extend their survival and improve their prognosis."

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, New Jersey and Boston.

About Keymed Biosciences

Keymed Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on the in-house discovery and development of innovative biological therapies in the autoimmune and oncology therapeutic areas. We have established a fully-integrated platform encompassing all of the key functions in the biologic drug development, which enabled us to rapidly and cost-effectively identify, build, expand and advance our diversified pipeline. Keymed Biosciences has branches in Chengdu, Beijing and Shanghai.

InnoCare Forward-looking Statements

This report contains the disclosure of some forward-looking statements. Except for statements of facts, all other statements can be regarded as forward-looking statements, that is, about our or our management's intentions, plans, beliefs, or expectations that will or may occur in the future. Such statements are assumptions and estimates made by our management based on its experience and knowledge of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development and other related factors. This forward-looking statement does not guarantee future performance, and actual results, development and business decisions may not match the expectations of the forward-looking statement. Our forward-looking statements are also subject to a large number of risks and uncertainties, which may affect our short-term and long-term performance.

Contact :

KeyMed



Media

Invstors Xiaoman Liu 86+28-88610620 xiaomanliu@keymedbio.com/pr@keymedbio.com 86+28-88610620

ir@keymedbio.com

InnoCare



Media

Investors Chunhua Lu 86+10-66609879 chunhua.lu@innocarepharma.com 86+10-66609999 ir@Innocarepharma.com







View original content:

SOURCE Innocare