Kognitiv Corporation promotes Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer

Executive will play a critical role bridging the needs of global clients and innovative capabilities of Kognitiv's collaborative commerce platform

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kognitiv Corporation, a global leader in the rapidly expanding market for collaborative commerce, announces the promotion of Jisun Hahn to EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer effective immediately.

Jisun Hahn EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer (CNW Group/Kognitiv Corporation)

Jisun is a trusted loyalty leader with over 20 years of experience in designing innovative consumer experiences and negotiating long term partnerships for large global organizations such as LoyaltyOne and Fintech leaders such as Flexiti. In taking on the role of EVP and Chief Global Solutions Officer, Jisun will be accountable for ensuring that Kognitiv's commercial solutions align to our platform capabilities and establishing global strategic alliances to enhance and expand Kognitiv's global reach. Jisun will also lead corporate strategic planning as our organization accelerates growth plans that establish Kognitiv as leaders in the market.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Pearson, said "since joining Kognitiv as in December 2020, Jisun has established strong connections between our Commercial and Platform Strategy teams. This bond ensures that our collaborative commerce platform capabilities stay at the forefront of the redefined loyalty market as organizations look for new and differentiated ways to trade and exchange with their peers in a safe and secure network. The elevation of Jisun to a C-suite position will ensure that emerging trends, like direct-to-consumer and zero-party data, and the critical business requirements of Kognitiv's clients are seamlessly integrated to provide the capabilities needed, not just today, but into the future. Importantly, as Kognitiv plans for future growth, establishing strategic alliances will be key to accelerating expansion opportunities and further enhance Kognitiv's market reach. Jisun's experience, outstanding leadership skills and passion for building lasting relationships make her a valued member of the Kognitiv Executive team, and I am thrilled to announce her appointment to this newly created role".

"I have seen first-hand how traditional loyalty programs must evolve and am incredibly excited about the opportunities Kognitiv has in front of us. The combination of our well-established loyalty management capabilities, with innovative market leading platform technology, positions Kognitiv to lead the way in redefining the loyalty space. In this new role, I look forward to serving our Clients and their Partners in delivering these innovative solutions."

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv Corporation is a B2B technology growth company with a singular focus on enabling collaborative commerce for its global clients. Focused on the future of loyalty and the trend toward de-centralization in Web3.0, Kognitiv provides an end-to-end Collaborative Commerce solution. Clients can increase collaboration with their most valued partners and reduce their dependency on intermediaries, creating significant value for their consumers, and increasing control of their data and experiences. Following "the death of the cookie", businesses are seeking new data strategies to personalize their experiences and drive innovation. Kognitiv offers this through powerful data collaboration and generation of zero-party data, which paves the way for unique and powerful content strategies to unfold. With the advent of the subscription economy, and the focus on direct-to-consumer models and hyper-personalization, clients can benefit from becoming more efficient with how they plan and execute their partnerships, create value for their consumers and drive growth. Headquartered in Canada, and employing over 450 people across 50 countries, Kognitiv is unlocking the next era of commerce for Retail Brands, Financial Services, Media, Telecom, Hospitality, Transportation and Entertainment businesses. Kognitiv's largest investors include Aimia Inc., a publicly-traded holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AIM). Find out more at www.kognitiv.com.

