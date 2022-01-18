Algiers Confidential (Germany) and Unseen (Belgium) both from Paris-based distributor About Premium Content, and the self-shot Welsh mini-drama Lifelines from Videoplugger

MHz Choice announces a unique February lineup with a pair of intense thrillers Algiers Confidential (Germany) and Unseen (Belgium) both from Paris-based distributor About Premium Content, and the self-shot Welsh mini-drama Lifelines from Videoplugger

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHz Choice, the premier streamer of international series for U.S. and Canadian audiences, will premiere Lifelines, a three-part series that was both filmed and set within the first two months of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wales. Actors filmed themselves at home with phones and laptops almost in real-time as we see a more intimate series of stories unfold within the larger elephant-in-the-room drama of COVID-19 lockdown. Lifelines captures these fictional characters in a moment in time when confinement was new and connecting with others was somber and raw.

Myriem Akheddiou in

In the four-part limited series Algiers Confidential, German police investigator Ralf Eley (Ken Duken) and Algerian prosecutor Amel Samraoui (Hania Amar) land on opposite sides of an investigation into a recent kidnapping. The series, helmed by Spiral director Frederic Jardin, races through a minefield of geopolitics and surprising turns, which severely tests Ralf and Amel's loyalties to each other and to their countries.

In a small Belgian village with a large telecom relay tower looming overhead, Unseen chronicles what happens when dead birds begin falling from the sky and the residents slowly become invisible. The intensity progresses, pitting the seen and unseen against one another.

Also premiering in February are returning series Tandem (LS Distribution), where murder investigations continue in Montpellier by an ex-husband and wife duo, the next iteration of Arsène Lupin with the 1995 series The New Adventures of Arsène Lupin (INA), and Swiss relationship drama Double Life (Film & Picture TV Distribution).

February 2022 schedule available here: https://mhzchoiceblog.com/premiere-schedule/

FEBRUARY 1

THE NEW ADVENTURES OF ARSÉNE LUPIN, FRANCE, NEW SERIES

François Denoyer returns as gentleman thief Arsène Lupin in this 1995 series based on the stories by Maurice Leblanc.

FEBRUARY 8

LIFELINES, WALES, NEW LIMITED SERIES

This intimate Welsh slice-of-life drama offers a snapshot of life under lockdown and was the first UK drama commissioned, filmed and broadcast during the pandemic.

FEBRUARY 15

TANDEM: SEASON 2, FRANCE, NEW SEASON

The French buddy cop drama with a difference is back! Montpellier police investigators Léa Soler and Paul Marchal work together, are both single parents of teenagers and both recently divorced - from each other.

UNSEEN, BELGIUM, NEW SERIES

A tense mystery drama about a community affected by strange phenomena. In a small Belgian village, people are turning invisible. For some, invisibility is a power; for others, it's a disease. Either way, the Unseen are perceived as a threat and the authorities want to control them.

FEBRUARY 22

ALGIERS CONFIDENTIAL, GERMANY, NEW LIMITED SERIES

In this riveting thriller, a German police investigator assigned to his country's embassy in Algiers leads an illicit love affair with an Algerian prosecutor. The kidnapping of a German arms dealer puts them in direct conflict - as they head each side of the investigation, they uncover a corruption scandal that will test their loyalty, both to their country and, ultimately, to each other.

DOUBLE LIFE, SWITZERLAND, NEW SERIES

A contemporary Swiss drama about relationships, sudden surprises and fresh starts. Laurence (played by Marina Golovine) and Nina (Anna Pieri) both believe they're in a happy, exclusive relationship with the handsome, successful architect Marc (Bruno Todeschini). But when Marc suddenly dies, they discover to their horror he was leading a double life - sharing it between Laurence (his girlfriend and the mother of his two children) and his "official" wife, Nina. The two widows must work out their differences and figure out a way forward for both their lives.

About MHz Networks

MHz Networks offers viewers access to a library of the best television mysteries, dramas, comedies and documentaries subtitled in English through its subscription streaming service, MHz Choice. Select MHz Networks content is also available on DVD and on its free ad-supported service MHz Now, available on Samsung TV Plus and PLEX.

New MHz Choice customers receive a free 7-Day Trial. For more information, go to mhzchoice.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MHz Networks