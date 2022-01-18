Portable Electric Announces Reconstituted Board of Directors

The Board is comprised of four independent Directors - three of whom are investors and an independent Board Chair

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Portable Electric Ltd. , a Vancouver-based cleantech company and global leader in clean energy power stations, today announced a newly reconstituted Board of Directors. The news comes a month after Portable Electric announced Scott Hardy and Darren Z. Ready as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively. The Portable Electric Board is comprised of four independent directors - three of whom are investors in the cleantech company and an independent Board Chair. The newly reconstituted Board of Directors is comprised of the following individuals:

Richard (Rick) Fitzgerald, Chairman of the Board

Dana W. Kammersgard, Board Director

Graham Clark, Board Director

Chris Nelson, Board Director

Scott Hardy, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director

Mark Rabin, Founder, Chief Visionary Officer and Board Director

"Every member of the Portable Electric board has vast experience and proven reputations in the power and cleantech industry, as well as significant financial participation in the business," said Scott Hardy, CEO and Board Director of Portable Electric. "As we continue to grow and establish Portable Electric as a global leader in clean, sustainable mobile power, I can state with utmost confidence that the interests of the company, our shareholders and our community are in very capable hands."

"I am honoured to be the Chairman of the Board at Portable Electric and to serve as a fiduciary for our shareholders. My highly respected Board colleagues and I are excited and proud to be a part of this comprehensive leadership team. We believe there are tremendous opportunities for Portable Electric to deliver significant value to all our stakeholders."

Biographies of each of the members of the Portable Electric Board are available on the Portable Electric website .

About Portable Electric

Portable Electric (PE) is a Vancouver-based cleantech company and manufacturer of the VOLTstack e-Generator, a clean energy alternative to traditional gas and diesel generators. In the last five years, these power stations have quietly charged past idling gas and diesel generators to become an industry leader in sustainability with silent, emissions-free electric generators. From small, nimble units capable of navigating disaster relief sites, to powerful systems capable of fast charging EVs, powering construction sites, or holding up Hollywood film shoots, Portable Electric sits at the forefront of the fast-growing mobile energy revolution.

