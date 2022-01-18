Red Lobster® Names Patty Trevino Chief Marketing Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® announced Patty Trevino will join its Senior Leadership Team in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer. Trevino comes to Red Lobster from CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. where she served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for both the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's brands.

Red Lobster® announced Patty Trevino will join its Senior Leadership Team in the newly created role of Chief Marketing Officer.

"Since I joined Red Lobster a few months ago, my goal has been to build an unstoppable, aligned team of expert leaders, that come together to create amazing support for our guests and our employees. I am absolutely thrilled to have Patty join our already incredibly talented team and take on the critical role of aligning and integrating our guest analysis with our menu and message strategies," said Kelli Valade, CEO, Red Lobster.

Trevino is an accomplished marketing leader with over 20 years of restaurant industry experience with leading brands, including Burger King, Outback Steakhouse and Bonefish Grill. She thrives on defining and building brands and strategic communication platforms. Known for her ability to innovate, lead and implement initiatives to maximize sales and profits in fast-paced retail environments, Trevino has demonstrated success in identifying untapped opportunities, successfully managing and inspiring teams, and delivering best-in-class work to meet business objectives.

"Red Lobster is an iconic brand. Everyone knows Red Lobster – and of course, the Cheddar Bay Biscuits," said Trevino. "I grew up in a small Texas border town, and I remember how excited I was when I finally got to go to Red Lobster. Now, years later, I still think the Red Lobster brand is pretty special, which is why I couldn't pass up the opportunity to join this incredible team. I think there's a great opportunity to tap into the essence of the brand and bring that to life for the next generation."

In her role as CMO, Trevino will unify and lead the Marketing, Communications, Customer Experience and Loyalty and Culinary Operations teams.

Trevino was recently named to Nation's Restaurant News' 2020 Power List. She received her BBA in Management and Marketing from Our Lady of the Lake University and earned her MBA from University of the Incarnate Word.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit www.redlobster.com/seafoodwithstandards. In 2021, Red Lobster was named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Large Employers and Newsweek magazine's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.com or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

CONTACT: Samantha Sanders, ssanders1@redlobster.com

Red Lobster logo (PRNewsFoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Red Lobster Seafood Co.