Sun Life introduces employer community to ThrivePass to help manage workplace vaccine verification and testing for COVID-19

WELLESLEY, Mass. and DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has reached an agreement with ThrivePass to help employers with vaccine and testing verification, including a dashboard for employers to holistically view the vaccination and exemption status of their employee population. The ThrivePass Vaccine Verification Solution is a turnkey solution that offers real-time reporting, automated tracking and ongoing employee communications in a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act)-secured platform.

ThrivePass

"Employers continue to express interest in employee vaccine and testing, and are seeking out solutions that make their lives easier in maintaining a safe workplace," said Sheila Sokolski, assistant vice president, Sun Life Product Management. "We are pleased to refer employers to ThrivePass, which can help them ensure the wellbeing of their employees."

ThrivePass offers a "self-serve" format for employees to report their vaccination or test results, which are then verified by ThrivePass. Vaccine exemptions can be customized, and testing verification provides employees with personalized profiles that track their results history. Employers can access an administrative dashboard that tracks real-time employee data.

"We are thrilled to have the support of Sun Life," said Dave George, sales executive, ThrivePass. "As we broaden our market reach with this important solution that so many employers need right now, working with Sun Life provides us with an opportunity to help more employers navigate this uncertain time."

Join Sun Life and ThrivePass for a webinar on January 20 at 2 pm ET. Click here to register, or watch the recording on www.sunlife.com/insights.

ThrivePass operates its solution independent of Sun Life insurance coverage. For more information, visit www.thrivepass.com/sunlife.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.39 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us .

About ThrivePass

ThrivePass is an innovative technology company dedicated to improving the world of employee benefits. Founded in 2014, they work with clients worldwide to provide a holistic benefits suite that supports employee well-being throughout the employment lifecycle. Other ThrivePass offerings include lifestyle accounts, tuition reimbursement, COBRA, HAS, FSA, HRA and commuter benefits.

Media contact:

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

781-800-3609

Devon.Portney.Fernald@sunlife.com

Katie Harlin

ThrivePass

Katie.Harlin@thrivepass.com

Connect with Sun Life U.S.

https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial

https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun Life Financial Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sun Life Financial)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.