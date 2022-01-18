SXSW Announces Finalists For 2022 Pitch Competition

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals today announced the finalists for the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® event, happening March 12 - 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown during the startups track of the SXSW conference. SXSW Pitch showcases innovative new technology from 45 companies within 9 distinct categories to a panel of industry experts, high-profile media professionals, venture capital investors, and angel investors.

To determine winners, the 45 participating companies will present their innovations in front of a live audience to a panel of expert judges, including industry moguls like Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital, Stacy Feld of Johnson & Johnson, Lance Armstrong of Next Ventures, Deena Shakir of Lux Capital, former Walmart CEO Marc Lore and many more. One winner will be awarded per category, and the most promising project will receive the Best In Show award.

Participating companies come from all around the world, with finalists this year representing Canada, China, Germany, France, Switzerland, Slovakia, Finland, Japan, Singapore and Pakistan, among others.

This year's event features startups within popular technology sectors like health, the future of work, artificial intelligence and smart data, with the addition of one new category, Extended Reality & Immersive Technology, which will include augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other visualization technologies used to address data visualization, education, medical care, warfare and many more subjects.

The finalists of 2022 SXSW Pitch in each category are:

Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Voice: beingAI Limited (Hong Kong, Hong Kong); CIRQ+ (Scottsdale, AZ); Hume AI (New York, NY); Mod Tech Labs (Austin, TX); Sylvester.ai (Calgary, Canada)

Enterprise & Smart Data: CaseCTRL (Houston, TX); KeyCaliber (Washington, DC); Mozart Data (San Francisco, CA); Syrup Tech (New York, NY); ZeBrand (New York, NY)

Entertainment, Gaming & Content: Action Face (Berkeley, CA); Feelbelt (Berlin, Germany); Nailbot (Carlsbad, CA); NFT Music Marketplace (Paris, France); Social Cipher (Los Angeles, CA)

Extended Reality & Immersive Technology: iQ3Connect (Woburn, MA); Matsuko (Kosice, Slovakia); Mictic One (Zurich, Switzerland); Reality Crisis (Helsinki, Finland); Zaubar (Berlin, Germany)

Future of Work: Anthill (Chicago, IL); I'mbesideyou (Minatoku, Japan); Lucy (Singapore, Singapore); Normal (Singapore, Singapore); OnLoop (Singapore, Singapore)

Health, Wearables & Wellbeing: Sonavi Labs (Baltimore, MD); Nephrodite (Austin, TX); NxgenPort (St. Paul, MI); Botanisol Analytics (Boston, MA); SmartTab (Denver, CO)

Innovative World Technologies: Dasygyr (Karachi, Pakistan); Hilos (Portland, OR); Kleiderly (Berlin, Germany); Nth Cycle (Beverly, MA); SAVRpak (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

Smart Cities, Transportation & Logistics: 4.screen (Munich, Germany); HeyCharge (Munich, Germany); Glaza (Los Angeles, CA); JusticeText (Irvine, CA); Kiro Action (Austin, TX)

Social & Culture: MOGL (Miami, FL); IMMAD (Quincy, MA); Sustain.Life (New York, NY); Gregarious (New York, NY); Pinwheel (Austin, TX)

This year's finalists represent the most cutting-edge technologies from around the world, with the highest caliber of applicants since SXSW Pitch's beginning.

"We're thrilled to be hosting SXSW Pitch again here in Austin for it's 14th year of programming," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "Since its beginning, SXSW Pitch has significantly helped shape the early-stage venture ecosystem and connected promising companies with the resources they need to thrive. This year's competition will proudly feature the highest tier of presenting companies in event history, and we are looking forward to seeing how these startups continue to make industry change moving forward."

To date, 572 companies have participated in SXSW Pitch, with over 82 percent receiving funding and acquisitions in excess of almost $14.5 billion. Of these startup companies, 17 percent have been acquired by the likes of Google, British Telecom, Huffington Post, Apple, Live Nation, OpenTable, Constant Contact and Harmon.

The 2022 Pitch event will feature 25 companies on Saturday, March 12 and 20 companies on Sunday, March 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown. A winner from each category will be announced during the SXSW Pitch Award Ceremony on Sunday, March 13 at 6 pm CT.

