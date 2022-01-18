TeleTech Selected as Recruitment Team of the Year by the HRO Today Association for the APAC Region

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced that TeleTech has been selected as the Recruitment Team of the Year for the APAC Region by the HRO Today Association.

The HRO Today Association Awards is an annual program that highlights the essential work HR professionals do every day, recognizing leadership, collaboration, innovation, hard work, and commitment to people and process improvement. This award recognizes the Recruitment Team that demonstrated significant success and/or growth in the sourcing, candidate experience, employer branding, candidate selection, interviewing, offer process, and onboarding processes for its company.

"Our commitment to deliver humanity to business requires hiring top talent. Our recruitment team reaches for amazing every day, providing a world-class candidate experience from talent attraction to welcoming new hires during the onboarding process," said David Bernal, executive director, TeleTech. "We're honored that HRO Today Association selected our talent acquisition team for this award."

"The overall quality of the nominations received this year was exceptional," said Renée Preston, Global Executive Director of the HRO Today Association. "The inspirational and innovative stories told by the award submissions highlighted how committed the nominees are to creating positive change within HR." For more information about the HRO Today Association, please visit https://hrotoday.com/association .

