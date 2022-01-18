Vibenomics Adds Midwestern Supermarket and Convenience Store Chain to its Portfolio of Clients New relationship with Hy-Vee seeks to improve customer experience across 400 locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibenomics , a location-based Audio Out-of-Home™ (AOOH) advertising and audio experience company, today announces a multi-year partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc ., an employee-owned supermarket that operates in eight states across the Midwest.

Through this partnership, Vibenomics will scale its AOOH Advertising Marketplace to enrich the customer experience in more than 400 Hy-Vee locations across the Midwest. Vibenomics's AOOH technology automates the audio ad buying process to current programmatic standards and enables users to strategically target customers at the point of purchase.

Vibenomics continues to expand its national footprint in programmatic retail advertising. The company recently partnered with Vistar Media to announce the expansion of The Trade Desk's omnichannel DSP to support AOOH. Today's news continues to build on Vibenomics's momentum in the retail media space, including its ongoing relationship with Kroger at more than 2,500 locations nationwide .

Beginning February 15, Vibenomics will bring targeted, specialized music and messaging into Hy-Vee's owned and operated locations.

As the pandemic has shifted consumer buying behaviors, Vibenomics will work closely with Hy-Vee to determine which categories of advertisers, brands or specific products to promote on its airwaves while considering the type of shopper experience they strive to deliver.

"We're thrilled to continue building our retail media presence by partnering with Hy-Vee, an innovative grocer who sees the potential of monetizing their audio with Vibenomics," said Brent Oakley, CEO at Vibenomics. "As a company, we're evangelizing AOOH's value and partnering with retailers like Hy-Vee to incorporate media capable of creating memorable shopping experiences."

Vibenomics has made significant strides in owning the programmatic AOOH space this year, reaching up to 63% of the total U.S. shopper population. By extending the company's unique audio inventory to omnichannel DSPs such as The Trade Desk, Vibenomics continues to engage leading brands and reaches consumers with creative and contextual messages within the shopping environment.

About Vibenomics

Vibenomics, Inc . is a location-based Audio Out-of-Home™ advertising and experience company that powers audio channels for retailers, giving brands the ability to talk to shoppers directly at the point of sale. With its powerful cloud-based technology, licensed background music library, data integration capabilities, full-service team of audio experience experts, and network of on-demand professional voice talent, the company provides the right revenue-enhancing vibe for over 150 advertisers in more than 6,000 locations across 49 states, reaching over 210 million people.

Delivered through flexible plug-and-play, proprietary, IoT enabled media players, Vibenomics dynamically broadcasts hyper-targeted, on-demand audio advertisements and curated playlists within any combination of locations across its swiftly growing national footprint, unlocking a powerful new shopper marketing channel for reaching consumers during the critical final footsteps along the path to purchase. Through a first-of-its-kind partner program, retailers can receive a portion of revenue for all advertisements sold by Vibenomics that play within their locations, giving them the ability to monetize their private airwaves and transform a legacy expense into a new profit center.

