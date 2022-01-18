Zylorion Announces Filing of Two U.S. Provisional Patent

Applications Related to Novel Psilocybin-Based Compounds

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - PsiloTec Health Solutions Inc., operating as Zylorion Health, ("Zylorion" or the "Company"), a mental health care and psychedelic therapy focused innovator, announced today the filing of two separate provisional patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") related to the Company's novel psilocybin-based drug product candidates, ZYL-312 and ZYL-314.

These two provisional patent applications establish an effective date for the priority and protection of the unique composition of Zylorion's novel psilocybin-based drug product compounds. The provisional patents describe the novel composition of the compounds and therapeutic uses for the treatment of certain mental health and central nervous system disorders.

"As we continue to advance our intellectual property strategy and build out a portfolio of assets, this is an important milestone in the development of our novel treatment approaches that will integrate Zylorion's proprietary therapy program with its novel drug product candidates. These filings will help facilitate our clinical programs that focus on key areas of high unmet need in mental health," commented Dr. Peter Silverstone, Chief Executive Officer & Director.

Zylorion's proprietary multi-modal therapy program incorporates biosensors, virtual reality, and other sensory related therapies, and is designed to work in conjunction with psychedelic-based drug compounds. A scalable digital platform facilitates a blended-therapy approach with the ability to capture longitudinal data and enhanced through artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver superior outcomes and improved treatment protocols.

About Zylorion

Zylorion is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and delivery of integrated mental health therapies to address psychological and neurological mental health conditions. Zylorion is focused on the research, development and commercialization of psychedelic-based compounds coupled with novel therapeutic treatment programs targeting a continuum of mental health conditions, such as MDD (major depressive disorder), TRD (treatment resistant depression), PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), general depression, anxiety disorders, and a number of addictive tendencies. Zylorion aims to leverage leading technologies to support the scalability and accessibility of its integrated therapy programs in its mission to enable those experiencing mental health challenges to thrive.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute forward-looking information ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

