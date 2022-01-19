Action1 Offers Free Remote IT Management to Organizations for Up to 100 Endpoints

Action1 disrupts the RMM industry by debunking fake "free" offerings and providing all organizations and MSPs with 100 endpoints for free forever.

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud platform, today announced that its modern solution is available to organizations and MSPs for up to 100 endpoints for free forever.

Action1's free product initiative will help IT teams mitigate security risks and support their hybrid workforces.

Over the last decade, the IT industry has become riddled with so-called "free" software products that are actually either misrepresented as a limited free trial or used to obtain customer data to sell for profit. Such fake offers give free software a bad name. Action1 is disrupting the industry by providing IT teams with its comprehensive RMM platform for up to 100 endpoints for free with no strings attached.

Action1 RMM delivers patch management for OS and third-party software, application deployment, endpoint management, IT asset inventory reporting, and a remote desktop. Action1's free product initiative will help IT teams in organizations of any size mitigate security risks and support their hybrid workforces.

"We believe that providing 100 endpoints for free is a winning strategy for everyone," said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "While small businesses will fully leverage Action1 RMM to help grow their businesses securely, their bigger counterparts will be able to deploy the platform on a smaller scope freely before implementing it company-wide to replace their legacy IT management products. In turn, the feedback we receive from all those users will help us continuously enhance the solution and build the best RMM tool in the world."

Organizations can sign up at www.action1.com and use Action1 RMM on up to 100 endpoints for free forever. Action1 will never sell customer data. No credit card required.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud RMM that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It delivers security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters in 2018 to give companies and MSPs worldwide a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530.

