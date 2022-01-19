ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES EXPANDS ANTARCTICA LUXE-ADVENTURE EXPEDITIONS AND DEPLOYS TWO SHIPS TO THE REGION FOR WINTER 2022-23

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Ocean Voyages announced today that the luxe-adventure cruise line will deploy two expedition ships to Antarctica for the winter 2022-23 season. World Traveller will embark on her inaugural Antarctica season, while World Navigator will return to Antarctica for its second. The two ships will offer travelers a choice of 20 expeditions, ranging from nine- to twenty-night itineraries, sailing from November 2022 through March 2023. The two ships will offer different kinds of expeditions: World Navigator will sail shorter nine- to 11-night expeditions, while World Traveller will offer extended immersive itineraries, ranging from 13 to 20 nights. Additionally, travelers who make a new booking through a travel advisor by March 31, 2022, can save up to $2,000 per suite or stateroom on these newly announced itineraries, as well as an additional 20 percent when paying in full. For more information about World Traveller and World Navigator's winter 2022-23 Antarctica season, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

Atlas Ocean Voyages' logo (PRNewsfoto/Atlas Ocean Voyages)

"Atlas Ocean Voyages brings travelers to remote and captivating destinations for once-in-a-lifetime and bucket-list experiences," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "In our brand's second Antarctica season, we offer travelers a choice of two different Antarctica experiences by deploying both recently launched World Navigator and newly constructed World Traveller to the region. Whichever Atlas expedition ship travelers choose, our expert expedition teams will deliver fascinating context and unforgettable experiences on the Southern Continent."

World Traveller will sail nine expeditions to Antarctica on 13-, 16- and 20-night itineraries for an in-depth exploration of the Antarctic Peninsula. Her inaugural Antarctica voyage departs on November 1, 2022, with a 17-night expedition from Montevideo, Uruguay, to Ushuaia, Argentina. Guests on this voyage, as well as those aboard the January 16 and February 18, 2023, expedition will visit and make select landings at the Falkland Islands, South Georgia Islands, South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula to catch sightings of a variety of penguins, including King, Rockhoppers, Gentoo, Chinstrap, Megellanic and Macaroni penguins. Travelers can also choose among three departures that cross the Antarctic Circle and join the Order of the Red Nose on the December 1 and 14, 2022, and February 5, 2023, expeditions. On the November 18, 2022, and January 3 and March 10, 2023, departures, World Traveller will bring guests to the Diego Ramirez Islands, Chile, which is situated in the Drake Passage. All World Traveller expeditions, except for the November 1, 2022, voyage will sail round-trip from Ushuaia.

Alternatively, World Navigator will sail 11 round-trip expeditions from Ushuaia on nine-, 11-, and 20-night itineraries starting on December 3, 2022. For the most accessible Antarctica expedition, travelers can choose among five, nine-night departures that feature some of the must-see sites throughout the South Shetland Islands and on the Antarctic Peninsula. Furthermore, World Navigator will also bring guests into the Antarctic Circle on 11-night expeditions departing January 10 and 30 and March 2, 2023. The December 12, 2022, expedition brings guests on a unique nine-night, Tierra Del Fuego expedition that visits Chile's most awestriking and scenic fjord lands and glaciers. Furthermore, travelers can combine the Tierra Del Fuego expedition with the subsequent 20-night Antarctica immersive expedition, departing December 21, for an epic Tierra Del Fuego and Antarctica New Year's expedition.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure expedition cruise brand designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, Atlas' first ship, has begun service and World Traveller will launch in July 2022, with three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, to join the fleet by the end of 2023. At 9,930 GRTs, Atlas Ocean Voyages' ships are Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified.

The luxe-adventure cruise brand welcomes travelers to 'come back to something brand new' in its ongoing marketing campaign "At Last… Atlas" (http://atlasoceanvoyages.com/itstime) For more information about Atlas Ocean Voyages, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Travel Advisors can call 1.844.44.ATLAS (1.844.442.8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure expedition.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Atlas Ocean Voyages