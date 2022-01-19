Boliden: Nickel production in Harjavalta resumed

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickel production in Harjavalta has now been resumed. Production will be ramped-up to the annual feed capacity of 370 ktonnes. The production stoppage occurred due to a slag explosion on the 24th of December 2021. No person was injured.

For further information, please contact:

Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications, phone: +46 70-453 65 88

Mail: klas.nilsson@boliden.com

