Dell Technologies Speeds Journey to Multi-Cloud with Portfolio Expansion

APEX Multi-Cloud Data Services delivers storage and data protection as-a-Service with simultaneous access to all major public clouds through a single console

APEX Backup Services protects SaaS applications, endpoints and hybrid workloads in the public cloud

Project Alpine will bring Dell's block and file storage software to leading public clouds, delivering flexibility and consistency in managing data between on-premises environments and public clouds

DevOps-ready platforms and developer portal designed to accelerate modern application initiatives and improve developer and overall IT productivity

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) introduces multi-cloud capabilities that offer a consistent experience wherever applications and data reside. The company also expands support for developer operations (DevOps) with new offers and resources to help choose the right cloud environment combined with the security, support and predictable cost of Dell infrastructure.

"Today's multi-cloud reality is complex as data becomes more distributed across on-premises and colocation data centers, multiple public clouds and edge environments," said Jeff Boudreau, president, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. "We have the industry's broadest technology portfolio, consistent tools, experience building open ecosystems and leading data storage capabilities, services and supply chain. All this uniquely positions Dell to help customers take control of their multi-cloud strategy."

A new Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Dell Technologies reveals that 83% of organizations have adopted a multi-cloud approach or plan to within the next 12 months. New Dell services help organizations manage, store and protect data across multiple cloud platforms. This allows organizations to bring the simplicity and agility of public cloud platforms to the location of their choice with APEX services—achieving multi-cloud by design not by default.

"As a global organization with facilities spread across over 80 countries, the ability to have access to data on our over 700,000 product variations is essential to ensuring we meet our customers where they are," said Michael Loggins, global vice president of IT at SMC Corporation. "Central to our strategy is creating an IT infrastructure that connects data in public clouds with our traditional data centers and taking full advantage of what's happening at the edge. What Dell is delivering offers a great step towards helping us manage and take control of everything regardless of where it resides."

APEX Multi-Cloud Data Services simplifies access to data across multiple clouds

APEX Multi-Cloud Data Services will provide file, block, object and data protection services for simultaneous access to all major public clouds from a single source of data. Integrated with the APEX Console, it will allow organizations to easily connect storage and data protection to preferred public clouds and services. This will help avoid public cloud vendor lock-in, excessive egress fees and the cost and risk associated with moving data from one cloud to another.

APEX Backup Services provides simplified and secure cloud data protection

With data becoming more challenging to protect as it grows across multiple clouds, APEX Backup Services provides end-to-end scalable, secure data protection with centralized monitoring and management for SaaS applications, endpoints and hybrid workloads. This SaaS-based offering can be deployed in minutes and scale on-demand to protect growing workloads. Resilient security capabilities help protect against cyberattacks with instant detection, rapid response and accelerated recovery.

Project Alpine to deliver seamless storage across public clouds

Building on Dell's data protection cloud offerings—protecting nearly nine exabytes of customer data in public clouds1—the company will extend its storage portfolio with Project Alpine. This effort will bring the software IP of Dell's flagship block and file storage platforms to leading public clouds. Customers will be able to purchase storage software as a managed service using existing cloud credits, taking advantage of a consistent storage experience from on-premises to public clouds and easily sharing data across multiple clouds.

Dell Technologies speeds productivity for its cloud ecosystem with new DevOps-ready platforms and refreshed developer portal

Building on partnerships with key cloud vendors including Amazon, Microsoft, Google, IBM/Red Hat and VMware to offer a broad range of DevOps-ready platforms, Dell is adding increased support for Kubernetes including:

Amazon EKS Anywhere on PowerFlex and PowerStore, allowing organizations to run their Kubernetes orchestration across public or on-premises clouds.

SUSE Rancher on VxRail, providing multi-cluster, multi-cloud Kubernetes management and giving customers the flexibility to choose their cloud orchestration platform.

Dell is expanding its Dell Technologies Developer portal to serve as a one-stop shop for application developers and DevOps teams looking to provide infrastructure as code. The portal will provide continual access to the latest Dell APIs, SDKs, modules and plug-ins.

Dell expands APEX solutions availability

Announced at Dell Technologies World 2021, APEX Data Storage Services is expanding to 13 countries across Europe and Asia Pacific, allowing more organizations to deploy Dell-managed enterprise storage as-a-Service. It is also now available with colocation services via Equinix International Business Exchange™ data centers in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Australia, eliminating data center management, delivering cloud connectivity and providing simplified, consolidated billing from Dell.

Introduced at VMworld, APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Germany. The offering provides a secure and consistent Dell-managed platform to move workloads across multiple cloud and edge environments.

APEX Multi-Cloud Data Services is planned for deployment in the United States , United Kingdom , Germany and Australia later this quarter.

APEX Backup Services are now globally available.

APEX Data Storage Services is now available in the United States , United Kingdom , France , Germany , Denmark , Norway , Australia , New Zealand , Spain , Italy , Sweden , Finland , Ireland and Singapore .

