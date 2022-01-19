FANAPLY EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM WITH KEY HIRES

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fanaply , the preferred NFT platform partner for the world's leading sports, entertainment and music brands, today announced three new hires for its commercial efforts. Danielle Maged, the former Global Head of Partnerships and Business Development at StubHub and Executive Vice President, Global Solutions at Fox Networks, has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Sam Huntington and Holly Olstein have joined as Vice Presidents, Business Development.

As CCO, Maged will be instrumental in overseeing all aspects of Fanaply's growth, driving forward the organization's commercial and business strategy. Beyond her leadership at the organization, Maged will bring her extensive track record of innovation and building businesses in sports, entertainment and technology to continue to scale Fanaply and develop transformational platforms and partnerships.

"Fanaply has been a pioneer in the NFT space with its best-in-class and differentiated product offering over the last three years. Joining as an advisor to the company last summer, I immediately recognized the potential behind its environmentally conscious, fully integrated solutions for global properties and brands. NFT's are digitizing fandom and offering an exciting new frontier to engage and reward." said Danielle Maged, Chief Commercial Officer at Fanaply. "I've always leaned towards accelerating innovative properties and driving high growth businesses. Fanaply's executive team has a compelling vision, superior technology and proven track record of success. I'm thrilled to join the team as we work to tell the Fanaply story and continue building on the foundation of its commercial efforts."

Maged has deep experience building, operating and growing businesses in the sports, entertainment and digital industries. Prior to Fanaply, Maged was the Chief Growth Officer for Global Citizen and served as an early executive at StubHub, with the company for over fourteen years as Global Head of Business Development and Partnerships. She started her career with the NBA and has held executive/advisory positions with Fox Networks Group, National Geographic, ESPN International, and Redbird Capital. She is the recipient of the Ad Age Women to Watch Award; Ad Week's List of Disruptors; WISE (Women in Sports & Events) Woman of the Year, as well as Sports Business Journal Women Game Changer. She serves on the Columbia University Alumni Association board; UJA Federation of New York Sports for Youth Executive Committee; as well as the HIV Experience Resource Organization board.

In addition to Maged, Fanaply is bringing on two key hires to lead its Business Development team.

Holly Olstein Bernabe joins Fanaply as the Vice President of Business Development - Entertainment & Sports. Holly has extensive experience crafting strategic partnerships with the likes of Verizon, Kaiser-Permanente and Comcast, among others. Prior to Fanaply, Olstein ran Sports Tech Connect where she advised tech startups on strategy for entering the sports industry. She also served as the Vice President of Corporate Sales and Services at the Golden State Warriors, and began her career at Madison Square Garden and ESPN.

Sam Huntington joined Fanaply last year as the Vice President of Business Development, Music & Entertainment, to focus on partnerships and fan engagement strategy. To date, Sam's efforts have led to NFT campaigns with Rolling Loud, Just For Laughs and Calibash, to name just a few. Prior to Fanaply, Huntington served as the Vice President, Business Development & Client Relations at Fame House, a pioneering digital marketing and ecommerce agency that helped clients like Alicia Keys, Eminem, DDP, Pearl Jam and the Dolan Twins craft digital strategy and monetize direct to consumer audiences. Fame House was acquired by Universal Music Group in 2016.

"Our goal at Fanaply is to continue to offer a best in class NFT platform solution for global IP rights holders. Danielle, Sam and Holly offer incredible experience, insights and knowledge that will take our company to the next level," said Grant Dexter, Fanaply Co-Founder and CEO. "Fanaply has created a blockchain based fan engagement platform long before anyone knew what an NFT was. I am thrilled to have a visionary leader like Danielle lead our commercial efforts and leverage the team's industry expertise and vast network to grow and continue to provide unparalleled solutions for partners and fans."

Since its founding in 2018, Fanaply has developed groundbreaking efforts with some of the world's best known artists, brands and sports businesses. Fanaply is a turnkey NFT provider that develops innovative and eco-conscious blockchain-based digital collectibles and programs. The company implements ownable, fully integrated end-to-end solutions — from NFT creation and publishing, to promotion and selling — that make it easy and secure for brands to take advantage of the new fan engagement opportunities presented by the rapidly growing NFT market. Through its partnership with Offsetra, transactions on Fanaply are 100% carbon neutral and only leverage the blockchain for critical elements of the process to reduce the environmental footprint of NFTs created and sold on the platform. In 2021, Fanaply closed a seed round co-led by Alpha Edison and Elysian Park Ventures, the private investment arm affiliated with the ownership group of the Los Angeles Dodgers, with participation from CyberAgent Capital.

About Fanaply

Founded in 2018, Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world's biggest brands and fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Fanaply has created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Misfits Gaming, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Bubba Wallace, and many more. Visit fanaply.com as well as Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for more information.

