Founder and Former CEO of Specialty Finance Company, AmeriFee, Joins CEO Coaching International

Bill Brady, CEO Coaching International

Brady is a seasoned entrepreneur, lawyer, and a finance and banking executive. During his career, Brady built the start-up AmeriFee LLC from scratch to a half billion dollars in loan volume and sold it to Capital One bank for a large multiple (over nine figures). He was the CEO of the specialty finance company for 11 years until and after the sale and pioneered from inception what is now a multi-billion dollar industry in patient healthcare finance.

Brady also ran the U.S. operations and finance for an international fashion brand with wholesale and retail operations. He managed international manufacturers in Bali (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), and Mumbai (India). Most recently, Brady served as Principal at Brady Advisory Group, where he advised business owners and senior executives and has acted as an advisor in complex commercial transactions, both in the United States and internationally.

"Bill makes an excellent addition to our world-class team of coaches," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "With his extensive background as a Founder and CEO of a successful start-up, as well as experience in international business on two continents, including Europe and Asia, Bill is well-equipped to help our global clients turn their BIG goals into reality."

"I am excited to join such an extraordinary team of talented and successful former CEOs and distinguished leaders. CEO Coaching International is by far the preeminent company internationally for coaching CEOs and their teams to achieve high growth and personal and corporate success," Brady said.

Brady added that he is passionate about coaching and mentoring and drawing from his personal experiences as an entrepreneur to work with CEOs and business leaders around the world.

"I am looking forward to working with my fellow coaches to Make BIG Happen for our clients, in their businesses and in their lives," he said.

Brady graduated from Yale University and Boston College Law School and practiced transactional law before starting his own business. He has also organized and volunteered for several non-profit organizations.

Brady has lived in the USA, Europe, and Asia. He has two daughters and loves travelling, collecting, playing tennis, back-country skiing, and heli-skiing. He has coached sport teams including tennis and soccer. He was a nationally ranked tennis player pre-college and played in the NCAA national championships throughout college.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 875 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 45 countries and industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

