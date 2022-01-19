Georgians Prep for Celebration as Gov. Kemp Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "School Choice Week" Georgia schools, families planning more than 1,000 activities for annual celebration of K-12 education

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth time in eleven years, the last week of January is being officially recognized as Georgia School Choice Week by the state's governor. Gov. Brian Kemp has joined leaders across the country who have officially recognized Jan. 23-29 as School Choice Week.

The proclamation of Georgia School Choice Week comes on the heels of historic school choice expansions nationwide, including an expansion of Georgia's Special Needs Scholarship Program.

In Georgia, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 1,000 activities for School Choice Week, including a virtual statewide informational panel for parents. As Gov. Kemp's proclamation puts it, the events take place "for the purpose of raising public awareness of the importance of effective education options for children."

Around the country, schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be participating in the twelfth annual National School Choice Week. More than 26,000 events will take place nationwide, encouraging families to celebrate K-12 school options and play an active role in their children's education.

"This is a Week to celebrate how school choice allows families to find learning environments where their children are challenged and inspired," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Georgia community members all the best as they celebrate their options, and we're grateful to Gov. Kemp for recognizing the Week."

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/georgia .

