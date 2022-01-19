Grey Market Labs Earns B Corp Certification

Furthering its Mission as a Public Benefit Corp. to Enhance Security and Privacy for All

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grey Market Labs, a leading cybersecurity research and development and product company, is excited to announce that it has officially become a Certified B Corporation. Grey Market Labs is the first cybersecurity product company to receive a B Corp Certification. This is the latest recognition as Grey Market Labs continues to change the landscape of privacy, security, and virtual computing to enable enterprise customers with automation, observability, and patented activity privacy protections.

Grey Market Labs is dedicated to protecting people and organizations at every level from the risks of living life in an interconnected and digital world. Organized as a Public Benefit Corporation, our business is driven by the mission of protecting life online for people and organizations. In a grey world where not all data collection is bad, or even unavoidable, our labs provide continuous innovation for organizations to navigate their way through — all while protecting their privacy.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Certified B Corp," said Grey Market Labs' CEO Kristopher Schroeder. "Grey Market Labs launched as a Public Benefit Corporation for just this purpose - to create a fundamentally different cyber company with the ability to protect our customer data first while still being a commercial success. B Corp status is a great recognition that we are accomplishing the goals we set out to achieve."

To be certified as a B Corp (B stands for "Benefit"), a company must undergo a rigorous assessment of its business practices and meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance in addition to expanding its corporate responsibilities to include the interests of various stakeholders. The certification process is conducted by B Lab, a nonprofit organization that measures how a company treats workers, suppliers, environment, and the community.

For more than four years, Grey Market Labs has successfully delivered elite automation and cyber products to Fortune 500 and public organizations, providing SaaS (Software as a Service) automation for secure environments, and enabling important work such as fraud investigations, combatting disinformation, offensive and defensive cyber operations, real-time trusted data sharing and more.

Grey Market Labs is widely recognized by government agencies and large-scale corporations as a partner that delivers proven and effective solutions to complex challenges surrounding privacy, cloud, and data protection. This recognition is the result of experience gained in intelligence operations and corporate cybersecurity. This unique background enables a deeper understanding of the challenges that modern agencies and enterprises face in staying protected and private as they work.

Grey Market Labs has recently launched Replica, a patented Secure Environments-as-a-Service (SEaaS) solution. Replica enables digital privacy, Zero Trust and secure two-way collaboration from the office, to the edge and beyond. This on-demand, scalable SEaaS product is the latest advancement in the public benefit mission to "protect digital privacy" and engineered to fundamentally change how work is done and how data stays private.

Now as a certified B Corporation, we will continue to make work more productive and protected for everyone.

We are thrilled to be joining a global community of leaders who are using business as a force for good in the world. We hope to inspire and work with other leaders to do the same.

For more information about Grey Market Labs visit ReplicaCyber.com.

About Grey Market Labs:

