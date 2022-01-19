Holland America Line Extends Worry-Free Promise Through September to Give Travelers the Confidence to Book a Cruise

Cruise line will continue to operate vaccinated voyages with enhanced COVID-19 protocols

SEATTLE, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line is giving consumers the confidence to make travel plans through the summer with the extension of its Flexible Cancellation Plan to Sept. 30, 2022. As part of its "Worry-Free Promise," Holland America Line also will continue to implement best practices for COVID-19 health safety including operating vaccinated cruises and requiring a medically-supervised negative COVID-19 test prior to cruising.

The Eurodam sails Caribbean through April and Alaska in summer 2022.

Under the Flexible Cancellation Plan, which was originally offered for cruises departing through the end of April, guests who make a new booking by March 31, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before Sept. 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred. Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure. Additionally, final payments for cruises through May 31, 2022, are due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90.

"We want our guests to feel confident when they book a cruise," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "We've seen so much excitement from guests who have cruised with us since our return. We want everyone who is looking forward to that next adventure to feel comfortable making those plans, and our 'Worry-Free Promise' offers that comfort."

For additional reassurance, Holland America Line's Cancellation Protection Program can be purchased for new cruises or Alaska Cruisetour bookings or existing bookings as long as it is purchased before the date cancellation fees begin to accrue. Offered as a Standard or Platinum plan, guests can cancel for any reason up to 24 hours before cruise departure with Standard and right up to departure under Platinum and receive refunds between 80% to 90% of eligible amounts paid. The cost varies by cruise fare and is nonrefundable.

Cruise Healthy and Safe with TravelWell

Holland America Line will continue to operate with health and safety protocols for COVID-19 guided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and the company's medical team and health experts.

"By operating our cruises with protocols that are based on the latest advice and guidance of our global experts, we have seen a very low rate of cases, and in almost all instances, with mild or no symptoms," Antorcha said. "We will keep these best practices in place because we know they are working to protect our guests, our crew, our homeports and the communities we visit."

Those protocols include:

Guests must have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and bring proof of vaccination; Holland America Line is strongly encouraging all eligible guests to receive COVID-19 boosters.

Guests must show proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation.

Guests are required to wear masks in indoor areas, except when eating or drinking or in their stateroom. Holland America Line is recommending the use of higher-grade masks indoors (surgical or KN95).

Crew members are vaccinated for COVID-19 and are receiving a booster when eligible; KN95 masks are worn by shipboard teams at all times.

Holland America Line returned to cruising in July 2021 following the industrywide pause with ships in operation in the Caribbean, Mexico and California coast, having successfully completed seasons in Alaska and the Mediterranean. The remaining ships will restart cruising in spring 2022.

About Holland America Line [a division of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE: CCL and CUK)]

Holland America Line has been exploring the world since 1873 and was the first cruise line to offer adventures to Alaska and the Yukon nearly 75 years ago. Its fleet of premium ships visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world, offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience. A third Pinnacle-class ship, Rotterdam, joined the fleet in July 2021.

The leader in premium cruising, Holland America Line's ships feature innovative initiatives and a diverse range of enriching experiences focused on destination exploration and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from Holland America Line's esteemed Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

