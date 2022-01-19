Infiniti Equity Fund Announces Inaugural $10,000 Grant

HOWELL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infiniti Energy is a full-service solar power developer providing engineering, procurement, construction, and financing to select clients and other solar companies. In 2021, the company established the Infiniti Equity Fund (IEF) to empower organizations and communities looking to address environmental justice, support workforce development, and eliminate organizational obstacles to equitably grow our nation's renewable energy industry.

In its inaugural round of funding, IEF will award a single $10,000 grant to a New Jersey non-profit organization developing innovative projects which advance environmental justice through educational initiatives in schools, colleges, or within the community. The grant will be awarded in support of an inventive and practical project that can be replicated, and that prepares the future workforce to become socially responsible leaders. Whether through piloting programs in schools, engaging with workforce development initiatives, or working with organized labor, we anticipate that applications will address this opportunity through a diverse set of responses.

Applicants must either be tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organizations or apply under an umbrella organization or fiscal sponsor. The application must be accompanied by a letter of agreement detailing the project and the nature of the sponsoring organization's support or involvement.

Responses are due February 8, 2022, and the award is anticipated by March 1, 2022.

Proposals should be submitted by 5 PM EST on February 8, 2022 , and include information explaining the project, budget, and model for scalability.

Proposals should not exceed five pages and should include a brief description of the project, including goals, activities, and timelines.

The grant is intended to cover program design, implementation, staffing, and administrative overhead.

Status reports analyzing the project's efficacy must be submitted by June 30, 2022 , and December 31, 2022 .

We anticipate interviews with selected organizations will be held during the week of February 21 and the award will be announced on March 1, 2021 .

For more information regarding this opportunity and the Infiniti Equity Fund, or to apply, please visit www.infinitiequityfund.org .

