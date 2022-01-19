LogicGate Welcomes GRC Veteran Christopher "CPat" Patteson as Field Risk Officer

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate® , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions, announces the addition of Christopher Patteson as its Field Risk Officer to lead the company's new Risk Transformation Office.

As companies look to manage increasingly volatile, complex environments, and risk surfaces continue to expand, the addition of Patteson and the launch of the new office will help customers get the support they need on their Risk Cloud® journey and reinforce the company's commitment to creating an exceptional experience for customers and prospects.

Patteson brings more than 25 years of experience in building and scaling risk management programs with significant time at FedEx and, most recently, Archer. This knowledge will fuel his new role at LogicGate, providing subject matter expertise to prospects during the sales cycle and customers using Risk Cloud to improve risk-based decision making and communicate risk across their entire organizations. He'll serve as an advisor and advocate for customers, prospects and partners.

"We're excited to welcome Chris to the team, and know the expertise and years of experience he brings will be extremely beneficial to our organization and the Risk Cloud community," said Karry Kleeman, Logicate's Chief Revenue Officer. "We're certain he will have a huge impact on the experience we offer clients and prospects. Plus, his alter ego, 'The Risk Wrangler,' is a quintessential addition to our company culture."

The Risk Transformation Office, under Patteson's leadership, will work directly with organizations to help kick off or evolve their programs and support customer teams in reviewing an organization's risk strategies and roadmaps for success.

"I have always believed graph databases are superior to any other database structure for managing risk," says Chris Patteson. "When I found out LogicGate was using Neo4j as their database platform, I was very excited. So excited that I decided to join the team. I'm ready to lead the evolution of this office and help our customers take advantage of the risk cloud architecture for the next generation risk management."

In addition to adding new leadership and establishing the Risk Transformation Office, in the past year, LogicGate added 16 new products and features to Risk Cloud, including Risk Cloud Quantify™—a new solution translating risk data into monetary values so risk professionals can make more strategic risk decisions. Together, LogicGate's upgrades to Risk Cloud better enable its users to develop flexible, holistic and market-leading risk programs.

The company also reached several milestones in 2021, including a $113 million Series C funding round which enabled the enhancements to its Risk Cloud platform and major growth (LogicGate increased its overall headcount by 54% last year). This commitment to innovation solidified Risk Cloud's position atop G2's list of leading GRC platforms for the 10th consecutive quarter. Additionally, LogicGate earned 14 awards throughout the year—LogicGate was named a 2021 Cloud Awards finalist, ranked in the top 15% on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing companies, and received the "Overall Risk Management Solution of the Year" by Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards. LogicGate was also awarded Chicago Tribune's Top Workplace for the second year in a row.

"This year, we're excited about what we've got in the pipeline. We'll continue to invest in our people and grow our presence globally. We're preparing to launch an even better UX and taking Risk Cloud to the next level with easy-to-use, hyper-personalized features. We're expanding Risk Quantification, too, to provide users with more tools to make quantitative, risk-informed decisions enterprise-wide. We're working to ensure users have the data they need to make informed decisions when it comes to risk," said Matt Kunkel, CEO of LogicGate.

