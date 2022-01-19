Personal Life Silhouettes Program Celebrates Seniors Cherished Memories at Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month marks the four year anniversary of the opening of Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake, an innovative and artfully designed memory care community meeting the unique needs of seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. Designed, owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, the purposeful design of Market Street East Lake connects the hearts and minds of residents by stimulating their senses with the purpose of re-experiencing memories.

The Personal Life Silhouettes program at Market Street Memory Care East Lake connects each resident’s cherished memories to their daily activities. The family of resident Betty Frank shared memories of their mother's favorite holiday traditions in her beautiful hometown of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania and the connections to her daily life at Market Street Memory Care East Lake in Florida.

This past holiday season, Market Street East Lake resident Betty Frank and her family shared the importance of honoring and celebrating those cherished memories of years past through Market Street's Life Silhouettes program. The team at Market Street East Lake prepared for the Christmas season with time-honored traditions of baking cookies, decorating ornaments, rejoicing in nostalgic music and decking the halls of their signature Market Plaza with the sights, sounds and smells of the season. Seeing the photos of Ms. Frank participating in the holiday traditions at Market Street compelled her daughter, June Cooper, to share the significance of those moments for her mother. June sent a photo of her mother's hometown of Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, an image straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie, as well as stories of her mother's special holiday traditions.

"In Wellsboro, mother and father owned a hardware store and at Christmas would turn a large section into a toy store. Mother worked so hard all day, but she always entertained guests in our home. It was decorated like a magazine holiday with the latest style of Christmas trees, like a silver tree with spinning lights! Mother always looked like June Cleaver in a pretty dress, heels and pearls," said June Cooper, daughter of Market Street resident Betty Frank.

Market Street Memory Care recognizes the importance of connecting each resident's cherished memories to their daily activities through the Personal Life Silhouettes program. When a new resident joins the community, the care team connects with family and friends to discover that resident's life story, including favorite music, personal interests and talents, treasured memories and beloved holidays. Celebrating the momentous occasions of each resident's life instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

"Connecting with our resident's family members, such as Ms. Cooper, is a critical aspect of our Life Silhouettes program, and a special way to recreate moments for our residents that bring back cherished memories, whether it's a meal, a song, or a silver Christmas tree, just like Ms. Betty Frank's family tree," said Linda Pinke, Memory Care Director for Market Street Memory Care Residence East Lake.

Owned and operated by Watercrest Senior Living Group, Market Street East Lake is a 64-unit, state-of-the-art memory care community providing world class care, multi-sensory programming, diverse culinary experiences, and unparalleled associate training honoring seniors with Alzheimer's and dementia. The community boasts Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Plaza, an active, 'outdoor' streetscape, complete with Newsstand, Art Gallery, Bakery, Salon and Spa, and Post Office caringly designed to welcome family and friends.

