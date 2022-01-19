Shulman Rogers Welcomes J. Darrel Barros to Support NEXT's Astounding Growth and Momentum

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Darrel Barros joins Shulman Rogers as a Shareholder in support of NEXT, the Firm's platform for startup and emerging growth companies. Commenting on the expanding team, NEXT Chair, Anthony Millin shares, "We are thrilled to welcome Darrel to our thriving group. His vast experience in the venture capital-backed startup community will provide tremendous value to our clients."

J. Darrel Barros, Shareholder

A senior business executive and a corporate attorney with extensive experience in finance and business consulting, Darrel has a knack for fostering entrepreneurship by empowering leaders and positioning each team member to utilize their strengths in order to be successful.

Prior to joining Shulman Rogers, Darrel led an early-stage communications and media-focused venture capital fund with $250M under management. He assumed responsibility for leading the portfolio management team and running all aspects of the day-to-day business, as well as identifying private investment opportunities, developing investment theses, conducting financial and operational diligence and managing investments on behalf of stakeholders.

"The innovation and drive of entrepreneurs energizes me, and I love the challenge of helping founders build something out of nothing," says Barros. "I look forward to sharing my experience and contributing to the growth of NEXT powered by Shulman Rogers - the perfect platform on which to grow successful companies."

About Shulman Rogers

Shulman Rogers is one of the largest law firms in the Washington Metropolitan area, offering clients a full range of business and personal legal services. The firm's experienced attorneys provide sophisticated, comprehensive counsel for clients in a broad array of areas including real estate, corporate, litigation, intellectual property, start-up, M&A and employment law, as well as a host of personal services. Additional information on Shulman Rogers and its practice areas is available at ShulmanRogers.com

