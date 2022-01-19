Sigma Defense Announces Acquisition of SOLUTE, Expanding DevSecOps Capabilities

PERRY, Ga., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense LLC, a portfolio company of Sagewind Capital, today announced that it has acquired SOLUTE Inc., a technology and engineering firm that specializes in system modernization with a focus on software engineering, cyber security, cloud architectures, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps) for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The acquisition of SOLUTE broadens the Sigma Defense portfolio, expanding its existing capabilities for C5ISR, JADC2 and tactical SATCOM communications. The combined company will deliver a comprehensive suite of software-led solutions and services that autonomously connect people, systems and information.

Together, Sigma Defense and SOLUTE are positioned to provide enhanced capabilities for digital modernization throughout the DoD, and will strengthen SOLUTE relationships within the Department of the Navy, specifically NAVSEA, NAVAIR, and NAVWAR. SOLUTE's DevSecOps programs include Black Pearl, which provides a shared development environment and platform as a service capabilities that solve software delivery issues across the Naval Enterprise through proven technologies, services, and methodologies.

"The acquisition of SOLUTE furthers Sigma Defense's strategy of delivering a comprehensive suite of products for the JADC2 construct," said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "It is another step in helping our DoD customers modernize programs by leveraging open-source platform as a service concept to deliver mission critical software enablement for command and control (C2), autonomy and communications. I am extremely excited by the immediate value we will be able to deliver to our customers and how that will continue to grow over time. Our nation's ability to retain our advantage is underpinned by collaboration and speed to delivery, and we are ready to help."

"Sigma Defense aligns perfectly with the mission, capabilities and people of SOLUTE," said John Lyons, CEO of SOLUTE. "Both organizations have a pedigree of delivering digital modernization for the DoD. Sigma Defense's focus on hardware led solutions combined with SOLUTE's software-led approach creates a powerful company that has the ability to deliver impeccable results for our DoD customers."

Mr. Lyons will continue to oversee SOLUTE's operations, while driving the growth of the business and supporting integration efforts.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. For more information visit sigmadefense.com, and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

About SOLUTE Inc.

SOLUTE is a premier DoD engineering firm specializing in system modernization using the latest advances in Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Cloud Architectures, and Development Security Operations (DevSecOps). SOLUTE has a talented workforce with tremendous expertise in building, deploying, and managing containerized applications deployed to public/private cloud infrastructures. SOLUTE is leading the charge across multiple large and complex Navy, Army, and Air Force systems and is actively collaborating with DoD leadership on engineering best practices for mission critical PaaS deployments and DevSecOps best practices. SOLUTE also brings expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) development, engineering, and integration.

