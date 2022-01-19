STRM.BIO recruits technology leader to help bring gene therapy to life

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STRM.BIO, a pre-clinical, VC-backed biotechnology company that is leveraging extracellular vesicles (EVs) to deliver gene therapies, and developing new therapeutics for rare blood diseases, announced today that Sadettin Ozturk (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sadettinozturk/) has been named the company's Chief Technology Officer. As a proven leader with more than 30 years of process development and cGMP manufacturing know-how, Sadettin will oversee STRM.BIO's efforts to shape regulatory and manufacturing infrastructure.

"Sadettin is an outstanding addition to our executive leadership team as CTO, and really lets us take the Ferrari on the highway to see what it can do." said Jonathan Thon, CEO and Founder of STRM.BIO. "Sadettin's hands-on experience in cell culture manufacturing, deep technical knowledge, and proven expertise adds important value to our established executive team and marks an exciting new stage for the company."

Sadettin brings extensive experience, including with biologics and gene therapy, both in big pharma companies (J&J, GSK, Bayer) and biotechnology startups (Myeloid Therapeutics, Ring Therapeutics). He has prepared regulatory submissions for more than 20 investigational new drugs, as well as Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls sections of multiple Biologics License Applications. Known as a talented mentor, scientific collaborator, and technical guru, Sadettin joins an accomplished team of visionaries, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Sadettin shared his own excitement upon joining the STRM.BIO team: "STRM.BIO's unique approach represents a vital new era in the delivery of gene therapy. I'm thrilled to join this veteran team, and contribute towards a goal of bringing innovative therapies through studies, and to patients."

