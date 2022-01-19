System Innovation Group announces $4M Communications System Contract Award

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- System Innovation Group, a leading provider of customized cellular solutions, has been awarded a $4M contract to provide cellular systems to the US Government.

With these new capabilities, our customers will be able to leverage the most advanced cellular systems while executing their missions

Under this contract, System Innovation Group will integrate commercial cellular capabilities into enhanced mission focused solutions which will allow users to operate more effectively regardless of which region of the world they are called upon to support.

These new capabilities provide our US Government users the security and effectivity they need to they need to execute their 5G missions which had previously been out of reach.

Implementing commercially supported cellular technologies into the tactical environment enhances both supportability and usability, while decreasing costs and reducing the potential risk of interoperability issues.

"This award leverages both company and customer investments to create a market differentiation that will provide a major step forward for the users. Our mission partners will now be able to leverage innovative systems and technology as they deploy across a broad range of operational environments," said Eric Salyers, CTO of System Innovation Group.

With this recent award, System Innovation Group will be adding four new high-paying positions to the team, bringing the company to twenty-two full-time employees.

About System Innovation Group

System Innovation Group, LLC is a leading developer of customized private cellular solutions that enable users to operate around the world securely and effectively. From industrial sites to remote battlefields, System Innovation Group's products and technology are utilized under the most extreme conditions. www.SystemInnovationGroup.com

