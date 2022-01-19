Thinkific marks new era for creators with Amplify 2022

Amplify 2022 is where the future of knowledge commerce is shaped

Top minds in knowledge commerce will make your business boom with eye-opening keynotes, educational breakout sessions and skill and product-based workshops that offer practical tips for digital creators

All for the low price of...wait…It's free! Yes free, for all 25,000+ expected entrepreneur attendees. The two-day, virtual event ( Jan 26-27 ) will feature 30+ best-in-class speakers, 16+ practical sessions and 12+ workshops

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses, today marks one week until Amplify 2022 (Jan 26-27), the free, virtual event that brings together top creator minds in knowledge commerce. This year, Amplify celebrates a new era for creators, providing attendees an opportunity to learn from the industry's best experts, network with other global creators, gain the practical tools to build and scale their own successful online learning businesses, and just have a fun time together.

"Our mission is to revolutionize the way people learn and earn online and Amplify is one of the amazing ways we do that," said Greg Smith, Thinkific's Co-Founder and CEO. "The global shift to online learning and commerce has meant that success for online creators is no longer limited to a few at the top. A surge in middle class digital creators earning their income online is in motion. We're seeing it every day at Thinkific, and Amplify 2022 is how we are giving the next wave of digital entrepreneurs inspiration and tactical, actionable advice they need to create and level-up amazing online learning businesses," said Smith.

Content creation has become one of the fastest-growing types of small businesses and Amplify 2022 is the event for these creators to come together and learn from leading experts. According to a report by VC firm SignalFire, there are currently two million professional full-time online creators with a further 46.7 million participating in the Creator Economy and monetizing content creation part-time across multiple platforms. Participating in Amplify represents a key opportunity for creators looking for ways to launch or grow their own online learning business, and this year, Thinkific is putting together a special package that will be available to all attendees.

Amplify is expected to attract over 25,000 digital entrepreneurs at various stages of developing their businesses. Over the course of the two-day summit, attendees will gain expert, practical insights for creators at any stage of their business journey, whether they're just getting started or building an empire. These include how to:

Learn the easy way to establish your foundation and thrive in the knowledge commerce industry;

Supercharge what you've already built through transformative ways to sell and market your digital products;

Take your impact, business and revenue to the next level by learning how to scale.

Registrants will have the chance to attend keynotes, including:

A new era for creators: We're all in this together

Greg Smith - CEO and Co-Founder of Thinkific, and Miranda Lievers , COO of Thinkific

Carving your path to success with Thinkific

Aron Tremble - VP of Product at Thinkific

As well as the opportunity to hear from expert speakers, such as:

Lisa Nichols - Best-selling author, world-renowned motivational speaker, media personality, and corporate CEO

Sean Cannell - YouTuber, international speaker, and coach that helps entrepreneurs build their influence and income with online video

Jessica Zweig - Entrepreneur, personal branding expert, CEO + Founder of SimplyBe.

Amplify 2022 runs January 26 and 27. Click here to register and attend for free.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

For more information, please visit Thinkific.com .

