VOLUMETRIC BUILDING COMPANIES TAPS DR. HELENA LIDELÖW TO SERVE AS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volumetric Building Companies (VBC), a global leader in the construction sector with a focus on building the future through volumetric modular techniques, announced today the addition of Dr. Helena Lidelöw to the executive leadership team in a newly created role of Chief Technical Officer. Lidelöw brings decades of experience and leadership to support VBC's global growth trajectory and to further enhance the company's design and production process.

Volumetric Building Companies in Philadelphia, PA expands to the west coast with the purchase of Katerra, Inc. assets in Tracy, CA. (PRNewsfoto/Volumetric Building Companies)

"Helena is such an exciting addition to VBC's diverse leadership team. She is solution oriented and thrives in dynamic environments where skills and knowledge are shared among all teams and disciplines," said Vaughan Buckley, CEO of Volumetric Building Companies. "She'll work closely with our design and technical teams, as we continue to drive the industry forward with collaborative, efficient and cost-effective innovations and build the future of construction."

Since 2010, Lidelöw worked for Lindbäcks Bygg, Sweden's leading industrial producer of apartment buildings, and arguably one of the world's most admired modular companies, as the Chief of Design, among other leadership roles during her time at the company. While at Lindbäcks, she oversaw the growth of the design department as part of the company's lean operations strategy, while playing a critical role in expansion initiatives including setting up the world's most advanced wood-frame modular factory in Sweden. Lidelöw also led the research and development team of experts that developed modular solutions in acoustics, fire, energy, moisture, structural, and life-cycle issues.

Starting her career in academia, Lidelöw has a Ph.D. in timber engineering and previously was an associate professor of industrialized construction at Luleå University of Technology in Sweden. While there, she headed the architectural engineering program for master level students in addition to teaching several subjects and working as a key leader in the Luleå research group. One of her many academic accomplishments includes writing a textbook on Industrialized Construction that continues to be used at several Swedish universities today.

"I look forward to joining the VBC team to work across several exciting business units and market segments so we can bring forward new products and processes," said Helena Lidelöw. "I am energized by the opportunity to find and define solutions for a growing company and sector. Volumetric modular construction is changing commercial and multifamily buildings as we know it and I look forward to drawing upon my range of experience and global expertise to help VBC continue to lead the industry."

Lidelöw will work across all VBC's locations, supporting global operations and will be based at the company's headquarters in Philadelphia.

About VBC

Volumetric Building Companies is a vertically integrated global volumetric modular construction leader headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with locations across North America and Europe. Utilizing their technology-enabled design and engineering model, precision-driven manufacturing capabilities, and project-proven modular construction expertise, the company's focus is on building the future by providing high quality, sustainably produced buildings in less time across varied market sectors.

CONTACT:

Joshua Delph

marketing@vbc.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volumetric Building Companies