METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. REPORTS EARNINGS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 2021

ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $17.4 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $16.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, and $9.5 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company reported net income of $61.7 million, or $2.39 per diluted share, compared to $36.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 2.33%, compared to 2.61% for the third quarter of 2021 and 2.14% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Annualized return on average equity was 24.80%, compared to 25.23% for the third quarter of 2021 and 15.78% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Efficiency ratio of 33.7%, compared to 34.8% for the third quarter of 2021 and 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Total assets increased by $355.9 million , or 12.9%, to $3.11 billion from the previous quarter.

Total loans increased by $143.4 million , or 6.1%, to $2.51 billion from the previous quarter.

Total deposits increased by $151.2 million , or 7.2%, to $2.26 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2021 Highlights:

Return on average assets was 2.51%, compared to 2.17% for 2020.

Return on average equity was 23.55%, compared to 16.02% for 2020.

Efficiency ratio of 35.1%, compared to 44.0% for 2020.

Total assets increased by $1.21 billion , or 63.7%, to $3.11 billion from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020 .

Total loans increased by $874.7 million , or 53.7%, to $2.51 billion from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020 .

Total deposits increased by $783.1 million , or 52.9%, to $2.26 billion from $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020 .

Net interest margin increased to 4.45% compared to 4.18% in 2020.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $17.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $563,000, or 3.3%, from $16.9 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $1.4 million, a decrease in provision for loan losses of $2.0 million and a decrease in noninterest expense of $599,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $2.0 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $1.5 million. Net income increased $8.0 million, or 84.5%, in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $9.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $11.2 million, an increase in noninterest income of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision for loan losses of $410,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $1.4 million and an increase in provision for income taxes of $3.5 million.

Net income was $61.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $25.3 million, or 69.5%, from $36.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $38.0 million and an increase in noninterest income of $6.6 million, offset by an increase in provision for loan losses of $3.5 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $7.3 million and an increase in provision for taxes of $8.5 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.5 million, or 5.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $212.2 million increase in average loan balances. We recognized Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loan fee income of $708,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $1.9 million recognized during the third quarter of 2021. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $11.0 million, or 55.5%, primarily due to an increase in average loan balances of $931.3 million.

Interest expense totaled $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $101,000, or 8.9%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $186.1 million increase in average interest-bearing deposits as deposit costs remained relatively flat. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by $175,000, or 12.4%, primarily due to a 28 basis points decrease in deposit costs.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.15% compared to 4.57% for the previous quarter, a decrease of 42 basis points. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 43 basis points to 4.32% from 4.75% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by four basis points to 0.24% compared with the previous quarter. Average earning assets increased by $385.6 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to an increase in average loans of $212.2 million and a $157.0 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $410.5 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits increased by $186.1 million and average borrowings increased by $224.4 million. The inclusion of PPP loan average balances, interest and fees had a six basis points impact on both the yield on average loans and the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021.

As compared to the same period in 2020, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 31 basis points to 4.15% from 4.46%, primarily due to a 48 basis point decrease in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $2.83 billion and a 32 basis point decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.03 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.19 billion from the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to a $931.3 million increase in average loans and a $248.1 million increase in average interest-earning cash accounts. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.04 billion from the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by an increase in average interest-bearing deposits of $658.5 million and an increase in average borrowings of $376.9 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $7.5 million, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 21.4%, from the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower mortgage loan fees, mortgage and Small Business Administration ("SBA") servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by an increase in other income. Mortgage loan originations totaled $237.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $368.8 million during the third quarter of 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, we recorded a $676,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset and a $460,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset. These servicing asset adjustments had a $0.01 per share impact on our diluted earnings per share for the quarter.

Compared to the same period in 2020, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.4 million, or 22.0%, primarily due to the increase in service charges on deposit accounts, mortgage servicing income and gains on sale of SBA loans, partially offset by a decrease in SBA servicing income.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $33.8 million, an increase of $6.6 million, or 24.2%, from the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees and gains on sale of SBA loans, offset by decreases in mortgage and SBA serving income and gains on sale of mortgage loans. Mortgage loan originations totaled $1.20 billion during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $484.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2020. There were no mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to $92.7 million of mortgage loan sales during the year ended December 31, 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $12.5 million, a decrease of $599,000, or 4.6%, from $13.1 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to lower salaries and employee benefits mainly due to a decrease in commissions earned as loan volume declined during the quarter. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by $1.4 million, or 13.0%, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, loan related expenses and FDIC insurance premiums.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $48.4 million, an increase of $7.3 million, or 17.8%, from $41.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to higher salaries and employee benefits due to increased commissions earned from higher loan volume, loan and other real estate owned related expenses and FDIC insurance premiums.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 33.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 34.8% and 45.1% for the third quarter of 2021 and fourth quarter of 2020, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the efficiency ratio was 35.1% compared with 44.0% for the same period in 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 27.5%, compared to 23.4% for the third quarter of 2021 and 24.6% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2021 was 25.3% compared to 25.4% for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.11 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $355.9 million, or 12.9%, from $2.75 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $1.21 billion, or 63.7%, from $1.90 billion at December 31, 2020. The $355.9 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to increases in loans of $143.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of $188.1 million, equity securities of $10.4 million and securities available for sale of $9.2 million. The $1.21 billion increase in total assets at December 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 was primarily due to increases in loans of $874.7 million, cash and due from banks of $291.8 million and bank owned life insurance of $23.6 million, partially offset by a $5.2 million decrease in the mortgage servicing asset and an increase in the allowance for loan losses of $6.8 million.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $2.51 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $143.4 million, or 6.1%, compared to $2.36 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $874.7 million, or 53.7%, compared to $1.63 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in loans held for investment at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $160.4 million increase in residential mortgages and a $17.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, offset by a $25.3 million decrease in construction and development loans and a $9.0 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness. Included in commercial and industrial loans are PPP loans totaling $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.26 billion at December 31, 2021, an increase of $151.2 million, or 7.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.11 billion at September 30, 2021, and an increase of $783.1 million, or 52.9%, compared to total deposits of $1.48 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $181.4 million increase in money market accounts and a $46.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits, offset by a $47.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $31.1 million decrease in time deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $592.4 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $640.3 million at September 30, 2021 and $462.9 million at December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 26.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 30.3% at September 30, 2021 and 31.3% at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits were $1.67 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.47 billion at September 30, 2021 and $1.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 73.8% of total deposits at December 31, 2021, compared to 69.7% at September 30, 2021 and 68.7% at December 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $546,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 and $956,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 0.01%, compared to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2021 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company is not required to implement the provisions of the current expected credit losses accounting standard issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in the Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13 until January 1, 2023, and is continuing to account for the allowance for loan losses under the incurred loss model.

Nonperforming assets totaled $15.4 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, an increase of $2.3 million from $13.1 million, or 0.47% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and a decrease of $1.5 million from $16.9 million, or 0.89% of total assets, at December 31, 2020. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 compared to September 30, 2021 was primarily due to a $2.8 million increase in nonaccrual loans and a $342,000 increase in loans past due ninety days or more and still accruing, offset by a $756,000 decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.67% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.69% at September 30, 2021 and 0.62% at December 31, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans of $31.0 million as of December 31, 2021, $42.0 million as of September 30, 2021 and $92.4 million as of December 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, 0.71% at September 30, 2021 and 0.66% at December 31, 2020. Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 143.69% at December 31, 2021, compared to 189.44% and 77.40% at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

COVID-19

As of December 31, 2021, we had two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding loan balances totaling $8.1 million that were under approved payment deferrals. This is consistent with the active payment deferrals as of September 30, 2021 that were granted to two non-SBA commercial customers with outstanding balances totaling $8.1 million. As of December 31, 2021, we had four SBA loans with outstanding gross loan balances totaling $6.5 million ($1.6 million unguaranteed book balance) that were under approved payment deferrals. As of January 20, 2022, the SBA had granted forgiveness on (1) PPP loans totaling $95.1 million, or 98.0% of PPP loans funded from the first round of PPP funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, and (2) PPP loans totaling $34.9 million, or 56.3% of PPP loans funded under the Economic Aid Act.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 19 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, including statements regarding the potential effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on our business and financial results and conditions, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company's assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; potential increases in the provision for loan losses resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; interest rate fluctuations, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; changes in tax laws; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related variants. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 30,857

$ 29,324

$ 25,888

$ 22,672

$ 19,839

$ 108,741

$ 77,609

Interest expense



1,236



1,135



1,063



1,138



1,411



4,572



11,489

Net interest income



29,621



28,189



24,825



21,534



18,428



104,169



66,120

Provision for loan losses



546



2,579



2,205



1,599



956



6,929



3,467

Noninterest income



7,491



9,532



8,594



8,186



6,138



33,803



27,211

Noninterest expense



12,512



13,111



12,093



10,708



11,077



48,424



41,100

Income tax expense



6,609



5,149



4,728



4,432



3,079



20,918



12,370

Net income



17,445



16,882



14,393



12,981



9,454



61,701



36,394

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.51

$ 0.37

$ 2.41

$ 1.42

Diluted income per share

$ 0.68

$ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.50

$ 0.37

$ 2.39

$ 1.41

Dividends per share

$ 0.14

$ 0.12

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ 0.46

$ 0.40

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 11.40

$ 10.84

$ 10.33

$ 9.95

$ 9.54

$ 11.40

$ 9.54

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,465,236



25,465,236



25,578,668



25,674,573



25,674,573



25,465,236



25,674,573

Weighted average diluted shares



25,720,128



25,729,043



25,833,328



25,881,827



25,870,885



25,788,781



25,798,549

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



2.33 %

2.61 %

2.53 %

2.62 %

2.14 %

2.51 %

2.17 % Return on average equity



24.80



25.23



22.51



21.35



15.78



23.55



16.02

Dividend payout ratio



20.52



18.24



17.95



19.91



24.60



19.17



28.32

Yield on total loans



4.93



5.16



5.21



5.20



5.14



5.11



5.47

Yield on average earning assets



4.32



4.75



4.79



4.85



4.80



4.65



4.91

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



0.24



0.28



0.31



0.38



0.56



0.29



1.15

Cost of deposits



0.27



0.28



0.29



0.36



0.55



0.29



1.20

Net interest margin



4.15



4.57



4.60



4.60



4.46



4.45



4.18

Efficiency ratio(1)



33.71



34.76



36.19



36.03



45.09



35.10



44.04

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.01 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans and OREO



0.61



0.55



0.67



0.84



1.03



0.61



1.03

ALL to nonperforming loans



143.69



189.44



147.82



98.33



77.40



143.69



77.40

ALL to loans held for investment



0.67



0.69



0.66



0.63



0.62



0.67



0.62

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



110.98 %

112.15 %

106.31 %

107.33 %

110.48 %

110.98 %

110.48 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



26.18



30.32



31.30



31.28



31.28



26.18



31.28

Common equity to assets



9.34



10.04



10.50



11.85



12.90



9.34



12.90

Leverage ratio



9.44



10.34



11.14



12.23



13.44



9.44



13.44

Common equity tier 1 ratio



16.72



16.61



17.75



18.97



20.00



16.72



20.00

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



16.72



16.61



17.75



18.97



20.00



16.72



20.00

Total risk-based capital ratio



17.73



17.64



18.72



19.88



20.86



17.73



20.86

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 608,208

$ 669,358

$ 746,660

$ 856,432

$ 961,670

$ 608,208

$ 961,670

Mortgage loan production



237,195



368,790



326,507



263,698



194,951



1,196,190



484,214

Mortgage loan sales



—



—



—



—



—



—



92,737

SBA loans serviced for others



542,991



549,818



549,238



521,182



507,442



542,991



507,442

SBA loan production



52,727



85,265



67,376



80,466



34,631



285,834



245,719

SBA loan sales



30,169



37,984



34,158



22,399



25,505



124,710



128,633











(1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





As of the Quarter Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 432,523

$ 250,995

$ 309,289

$ 169,775

$ 140,744 Federal funds sold



8,818



2,294



4,644



4,444



9,944 Cash and cash equivalents



441,341



253,289



313,933



174,219



150,688 Equity securities



11,386



993



—



—



— Securities available for sale (at fair value)



25,733



16,507



16,722



18,739



18,117 Loans



2,505,070



2,361,705



2,091,767



1,866,785



1,630,344 Allowance for loan losses



(16,952)



(16,445)



(13,860)



(11,735)



(10,135) Loans less allowance for loan losses



2,488,118



2,345,260



2,077,907



1,855,050



1,620,209 Loans held for sale



—



—



—



—



— Accrued interest receivable



11,052



10,737



10,668



10,515



10,671 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



19,701



12,201



8,451



3,951



6,147 Premises and equipment, net



13,068



13,302



13,557



13,663



13,854 Operating lease right-of-use asset



9,338



9,672



10,078



10,483



10,348 Foreclosed real estate, net



3,618



4,374



4,656



3,844



3,844 SBA servicing asset, net



10,234



10,916



11,155



10,535



9,643 Mortgage servicing asset, net



7,747



8,593



9,529



11,722



12,991 Bank owned life insurance



59,437



59,061



36,263



36,033



35,806 Other assets



5,385



5,323



4,921



5,606



5,171 Total assets

$ 3,106,158

$ 2,750,228

$ 2,517,840

$ 2,154,360

$ 1,897,489































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 592,444

$ 640,312

$ 618,054

$ 546,164

$ 462,909 Interest-bearing deposits



1,670,576



1,471,515



1,356,777



1,199,756



1,016,980 Total deposits



2,263,020



2,111,827



1,974,831



1,745,920



1,479,889 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



500,000



300,000



200,000



80,000



110,000 Other borrowings



459



468



474



479



483 Operating lease liability



9,861



10,241



10,648



11,048



10,910 Accrued interest payable



204



208



202



206



222 Other liabilities



42,391



51,330



67,431



61,332



51,154 Total liabilities

$ 2,815,935

$ 2,474,074

$ 2,253,586

$ 1,898,985

$ 1,652,658































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Common stock



255



255



256



257



257 Additional paid-in capital



51,559



51,181



52,924



55,977



55,674 Retained earnings



238,577



224,711



210,910



199,102



188,705 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(168)



7



164



39



195 Total shareholders' equity



290,223



276,154



264,254



255,375



244,831 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,106,158

$ 2,750,228

$ 2,517,840

$ 2,154,360

$ 1,897,489

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including Fees

$ 30,496

$ 29,127

$ 25,728

$ 22,500

$ 19,658

$ 107,851

$ 75,872 Other investment income



360



196



159



170



164



885



1,429 Federal funds sold



1



1



1



2



17



5



308 Total interest income



30,857



29,324



25,888



22,672



19,839



108,741



77,609











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



1,069



968



919



992



1,262



3,948



10,918 FHLB advances and other borrowings



167



167



144



146



149



624



571 Total interest expense



1,236



1,135



1,063



1,138



1,411



4,572



11,489











































Net interest income



29,621



28,189



24,825



21,534



18,428



104,169



66,120











































Provision for loan losses



546



2,579



2,205



1,599



956



6,929



3,467











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



29,075



25,610



22,620



19,935



17,472



97,240



62,653











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



466



446



411



373



350



1,696



1,312 Other service charges, commissions and fees



3,015



4,147



3,877



3,398



3,223



14,437



8,545 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



—



—



—



—



—



—



2,529 Mortgage servicing income, net



95



132



(957)



166



(82)



(564)



1,308 Gain on sale of SBA loans



2,895



3,358



2,845



1,854



1,625



10,952



6,467 SBA servicing income, net



634



1,212



1,905



2,133



724



5,884



6,130 Other income



386



237



513



262



298



1,398



920 Total noninterest income



7,491



9,532



8,594



8,186



6,138



33,803



27,211











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



7,819



8,679



6,915



6,699



6,822



30,112



25,500 Occupancy



1,206



1,295



1,252



1,275



1,293



5,028



5,083 Data Processing



252



257



283



308



313



1,100



1,078 Advertising



148



131



117



145



138



541



566 Other expenses



3,087



2,749



3,526



2,281



2,511



11,643



8,873 Total noninterest expense



12,512



13,111



12,093



10,708



11,077



48,424



41,100











































Income before provision for income taxes



24,054



22,031



19,121



17,413



12,533



82,619



48,764 Provision for income taxes



6,609



5,149



4,728



4,432



3,079



20,918



12,370 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 17,445

$ 16,882

$ 14,393

$ 12,981

$ 9,454

$ 61,701

$ 36,394

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 345,311

$ 241

0.28 % $ 188,296

$ 111

0.23 % $ 97,228

$ 70

0.29 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



—



—

—



—



—

—



7,826



13

0.66

Investment securities



33,682



120

1.41



17,244



86

1.98



17,983



98

2.17

Total investments



378,993



361

0.38



205,540



197

0.38



123,037



181

0.59

Construction and development



50,142



639

5.06



53,871



727

5.35



34,145



453

5.28

Commercial real estate



524,770



7,680

5.81



507,039



7,648

5.98



488,746



6,779

5.52

Commercial and industrial



77,911



1,353

6.89



102,813



2,576

9.94



138,021



1,376

3.97

Residential real estate



1,800,390



20,804

4.58



1,577,276



18,144

4.56



860,977



11,018

5.09

Consumer and other



189



20

41.98



208



32

61.04



261



32

48.78

Gross loans(2)



2,453,402



30,496

4.93



2,241,207



29,127

5.16



1,522,150



19,658

5.14

Total earning assets



2,832,395



30,857

4.32



2,446,747



29,324

4.75



1,645,187



19,839

4.80

Noninterest-earning assets



140,594













123,888













111,078











Total assets



2,972,989













2,570,635













1,756,265











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



136,102



64

0.19



115,775



59

0.20



78,697



41

0.21

Money market deposits



949,148



550

0.23



757,654



432

0.23



346,193



328

0.38

Time deposits



480,303



455

0.38



506,049



477

0.37



482,162



893

0.74

Total interest-bearing deposits



1,565,553



1,069

0.27



1,379,478



968

0.28



907,052



1,262

0.55

Borrowings



465,141



167

0.14



240,704



167

0.28



88,208



149

0.67

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,030,694



1,236

0.24



1,620,182



1,135

0.28



995,260



1,411

0.56

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



592,300













600,388













453,984











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



70,915













84,568













68,702











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



663,215













684,956













522,686











Shareholders' equity



279,080













265,497













238,319











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,972,989











$ 2,570,635











$ 1,756,265











Net interest income







$ 29,621











$ 28,189











$ 18,428





Net interest spread













4.08













4.47













4.24

Net interest margin













4.15













4.57













4.46







(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES





Year Ended





December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 207,771

$ 500

0.24 % $ 147,431

$ 1,056

0.72 % Securities purchased under agreements to resell



—



—

—



29,932



271

0.91

Investment securities



21,573



390

1.81



17,806



410

2.30

Total investments



229,344



890

0.39



195,169



1,737

0.89

Construction and development



48,076



2,513

5.23



31,658



1,685

5.32

Commercial real estate



503,968



29,750

5.90



478,481



27,316

5.71

Commercial and industrial



119,640



8,407

7.03



112,313



5,301

4.72

Residential real estate



1,437,377



67,058

4.67



763,136



41,391

5.42

Consumer and other



188



123

65.43



989



179

18.10

Gross loans(2)



2,109,249



107,851

5.11



1,386,577



75,872

5.47

Total earning assets



2,338,593



108,741

4.65



1,581,746



77,609

4.91

Noninterest-earning assets



122,038













98,504











Total assets



2,460,631













1,680,250











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



112,943



222

0.20



68,610



166

0.24

Money market deposits



726,268



1,693

0.23



248,633



1,731

0.70

Time deposits



499,856



2,033

0.41



596,325



9,021

1.51

Total interest-bearing deposits



1,339,067



3,948

0.29



913,568



10,918

1.20

Borrowings



223,027



624

0.28



82,955



571

0.69

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,562,094



4,572

0.29



996,523



11,489

1.15

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



559,797













394,338











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



76,727













62,153











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



636,524













456,491











Shareholders' equity



262,013













227,236











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,460,631











$ 1,680,250











Net interest income







$ 104,169











$ 66,120





Net interest spread













4.36













3.76

Net interest margin













4.45













4.18







(1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets.



(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA





As of the Quarter Ended





December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and Development

$ 38,857

1.6 % $ 64,140

2.7 % $ 58,668

2.8 % $ 52,202

2.8 % $ 45,653

2.8 % Commercial Real Estate



520,488

20.7



503,417

21.2



475,658

22.7



473,281

25.3



477,419

29.2

Commercial and Industrial



73,072

2.9



82,099

3.5



134,076

6.4



166,915

8.9



137,239

8.4

Residential Real Estate



1,879,012

74.8



1,718,593

72.6



1,430,843

68.1



1,181,385

63.0



974,445

59.6

Consumer and other



79

—



238

—



169

—



169

—



183

—

Gross loans

$ 2,511,508

100.0 % $ 2,368,487

100.0 % $ 2,099,414

100.0 % $ 1,873,952

100.0 % $ 1,634,939

100.0 % Unearned income



(6,438)







(6,782)







(7,647)







(7,167)







(4,595)





Allowance for loan losses



(16,952)







(16,445)







(13,860)







(11,735)







(10,135)





Net loans

$ 2,488,118





$ 2,345,260





$ 2,077,907





$ 1,855,050





$ 1,620,209







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





As of the Quarter Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

Nonaccrual loans

$ 8,759

$ 5,955

$ 6,623

$ 9,071

$ 10,203

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



342



—



—



—



—

Accruing troubled debt restructured loans



2,697



2,726



2,753



2,863



2,891

Total non-performing loans



11,798



8,681



9,376



11,934



13,094

Other real estate owned



3,618



4,374



4,656



3,844



3,844

Total non-performing assets

$ 15,416

$ 13,055

$ 14,032

$ 15,778

$ 16,938



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans



0.47 %

0.37 %

0.45 %

0.64 %

0.80 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.50



0.47



0.56



0.73



0.89

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans



143.69



189.44



147.82



98.33



77.40



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES





As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020

Balance, beginning of period

$ 16,445

$ 13,860

$ 11,735

$ 10,135

$ 9,339

$ 10,135

$ 6,839

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Commercial real estate



39



(4)



23



(3)



107



55



99

Commercial and industrial



—



—



60



4



51



64



26

Residential real estate



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Consumer and other



—



(2)



(3)



(2)



2



(7)



46

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



39



(6)



80



(1)



160



112



171

Provision for loan losses



546



2,579



2,205



1,599



956



6,929



3,467

Balance, end of period

$ 16,952

$ 16,445

$ 13,860

$ 11,735

$ 10,135

$ 16,952

$ 10,135

Total loans at end of period

$ 2,511,508

$ 2,368,487

$ 2,099,414

$ 1,873,952

$ 1,634,939

$ 2,511,508

$ 1,634,939

Average loans(1)

$ 2,453,402

$ 2,241,207

$ 1,979,556

$ 1,753,691

$ 1,522,150

$ 2,109,249

$ 1,365,129

Net charge-offs to average loans



0.01 %

0.00 %

0.02 %

0.00 %

0.04 %

0.01 %

0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.67



0.69



0.66



0.63



0.62



0.67



0.62







(1) Excludes loans held for sale

