SCRAM Systems and Upstreem enter a strategic partnership agreement to bring a unique GPS locking smartwatch to the United States market

In order to offer customers, the best-suited monitoring option(s), SCRAM Systems will distribute Upstreem's GPS locking smartwatch, an alternative to ankle monitoring.

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Monitoring Systems, Inc. (DBA SCRAM Systems®), is a leading provider of electronic monitoring devices and software solutions for the criminal justice industry. SCRAM Systems is pleased to announce that they have entered into a partnership agreement with Upstreem , a Belgian-based company and a leading provider of rehabilitative electronic monitoring wristbands. SCRAM Systems will distribute Upstreem's unique GPS locking smartwatch in the United States market. Upstreem's smartwatch technology allows for continuous GPS tracking for the wearer and features anti-tampering mechanisms that make it as secure as an ankle bracelet while being less stigmatizing. SCRAM Systems will supply Upstreem's technology in the United States and all associated International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certified monitoring services and support.

At SCRAM Systems, our purpose is to change lives, reunite families, and make our communities safer through advanced alcohol and location monitoring, software, and world-class service. Based in Colorado, we have been re-engineering community corrections operations since our inception. We supply an integrated approach to supporting our customers by offering solutions specific to court and agency needs throughout all phases of client management.

SCRAM Systems currently offers a diverse portfolio of monitoring solutions, such as SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring® (SCRAM CAM®), SCRAM Remote Breath®, SCRAM

GPS®, and SCRAM House Arrest® devices. The new partnership will give customers more choice to decide the best-suited monitoring option(s) for each participant, specific to each client's unique profile and risk level.

"SCRAM Systems provides exceptional, customized customer experiences. Dedicated to public safety and offender rehabilitation, SCRAM Systems is thrilled to partner with Upstreem to bring this new solution to the United States market. Customers are looking for lighter monitoring solutions than ankle bracelets while keeping participants compliant by communicating with them via this tracking device. By adding Upstreem's secure smartwatch to our portfolio, we now offer our customers the most complete product range in the industry," said CEO of SCRAM Systems, Abhi Agrawal.

Pierre Blondeau, Co-Founder, and CEO of Upstreem, added, "We are excited to partner with SCRAM Systems. Our GPS locking smartwatch is a natural complement to SCRAM Systems' leading technologies. We are proud to contribute further to a better society thanks to such a powerful partner."

Features of the GPS Locking Smart Watch Include:

Anti-tamper mechanisms

Can be worn as a discreet wristwatch, rather than an ankle bracelet

A new device option into SCRAM System's suite of monitoring technologies

ISO certified monitoring services and support

SCRAM Systems is confident this partnership will improve location monitoring in the United States by allowing clients another option for GPS monitoring. Please direct any inquiries to sstrasser@scramsystems.com or visit the SCRAM Systems website here .

SCRAM Systems -

Our purpose is to change lives, reunite families, and make our communities safer through advanced alcohol and location monitoring, software, and world-class service. Based in Colorado , we have been re-engineering community corrections operations since our inception. We supply an integrated approach to supporting our customers by offering solutions specific to court and agency needs throughout all phases of client management. From our world-renowned alcohol monitoring products to our groundbreaking evidence-based practice implementation and measurement software, the strong reputation, and quality that comes with the SCRAM Systems brand back each of our products. Our values include integrity, collaboration, accountability, mission-driven, and results-oriented. You can find more information on our website: www.scramsystems.com . , or Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn pages .

