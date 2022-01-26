Shoptalk Fall Meetup, Virtual Networking Event, to Be Held October 18-20, 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoptalk, the leading U.S. conference in the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods industries, has announced the 2022 installment of Shoptalk Fall Meetup. Taking place online on October 18-20, 2022, Shoptalk Fall Meetup will provide an online meeting destination for anyone working in the retail ecosystem to connect, learn, and collaborate.

Shoptalk Fall Meetup provides the retail industry with a much-needed event to help businesses navigate the continued rise in ecommerce, the latest business models and technologies, and the changing consumer behaviors that are leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

The Shoptalk Fall Meetup virtual meetings program will bring together more than 2,500 executives in retail for unmatched business development, learning, collaboration, networking, and Shoptalk's signature Tabletalks—focused peer group discussions led by an industry expert. The Meetup will host thousands of 1:1 meetings, connecting executives from all facets of the retail industry. The audience will include Established Retailers & Brands, Startup Direct-to-Consumer Companies, Large Solution Providers & Tech Companies, Startup Tech Companies, Investors & Lenders, Media & Sell Side Analysts, Agencies & Consulting Firms, Executive Coaching Firms, Curated Experts for Professional Development and more.

The announcement of the third annual Shoptalk Fall Meetup follows the successful conclusion of the 2021 event, which brought together 1,400 executives from North America for more than 8,000 online meetings.

Shoptalk Fall Meetup represents the continuation of Shoptalk's year-round commitment to supporting and promoting the retail industry both in-person and online.

Shoptalk's signature Meetups bring large, curated groups together for double opt-in virtual meetings and peer group discussions. The Meetups have successfully facilitated more than 43,000 online meetings for more than 6,000 participants in the past year. Qualified executives who work for retailers or brands participate free of charge.

"After two successful years hosting Shoptalk Fall Meetup, we've seen an incredible community of retail professionals form. We look forward to welcoming thousands of new attendees this October and helping them to build meaningful connections that will last beyond these three days," said Krystina Gustafson, Shoptalk and Groceryshop's senior vice president of content.

Shoptalk Fall Meetup will be the seventh Meetup event hosted by Shoptalk. Upcoming Meetups for 2022 include: Groceryshop Spring Meetup (May 10-12, 2022) and Shoptalk Meetup for Women 2022 (June 21-23, 2022). The Meetups are in addition to and complement Shoptalk's flagship and renowned in-person events: Shoptalk (March 27-30, 2022, Las Vegas), Shoptalk Europe (June 6-8, 2022, London) and Groceryshop (Sept. 19-22, 2022, Las Vegas).

"Because of the overwhelming turnout across Shoptalk's Meetups, we are seeing there is a real need to unite the retail community year-round through a simple, yet effective platform that allows industry executives to connect in 1:1 fashion," said Rebecca Sausner, general manager, Shoptalk and Groceryshop.

For more information, visit: https://shoptalkfall.retailmeetup.com/

About Shoptalk

A Hyve Group plc (LSE: HYVE:LN) event, Shoptalk is widely known for organising retail's best and fastest growing events, and bringing together thousands of industry changemakers to collaborate at unparalleled scale across a broad range of online and offline use cases and innovative new formats, including Tabletalks, Hosted Meetings and Meetups. Since 2015, Shoptalk has defined the retail industry's community of innovators by bringing established retailers and brands together with direct-to-consumer and tech startups, large tech and Internet companies, venture capital investors, real estate developers, equity analysts, media and others. For more information, visit www.shoptalk.com.

About Hyve

Hyve Group plc is a next-generation global events business whose purpose is to bring together and connect entire sector ecosystems from all corners of the globe. We meet our customer needs to learn, network and trade via both market leading in-person and online events. Hyve Group plc is all about globally consistent best practice and unrivalled quality. Our vision is to create the world's leading portfolio of content-driven, must-attend events delivering an outstanding experience and ROI for our customers. Hyve's market leading portfolio of global brands include: Shoptalk, Spring Fair, MosBuild, Bett and Mining Indaba.

